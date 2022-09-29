NFL Week 4 Player Props to Target

Week 4 of the NFL season is here and it’s time to target some player props at SI Sportsbook!

There’s only one game this weekend with an implied points total of over 50 and that’s the potential AFC Championship Game preview between the Bills and Ravens. Baltimore is the home underdog and when looking at player props, I am tending toward the overs for the Bills’ players in this game. I also found a certain quarterback prop that pays plus-money that’s worth a look.

Titans-Colts is also a game I am targeting, and I am even betting on Russell Wilson and Zach Wilson—albeit in roundabout ways—this weekend.

Ok, without further ado, let’s get to the props!

Bet on Player Props at SI Sportsbook

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

I just can’t pass up this plus-money. Yes, I know the Bills’ defense is tough, but Lamar Jackson has not passed for less than three touchdowns in a game this year. He has 10 passing touchdowns, which is equal to Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray and Tom Brady combined. He’s in a contract year, and this game has the highest implied points total at SI Sportsbook (51.5), with the Bills favored by 2.5 points as of Thursday morning, which means the ball should be in the air.

There is no question who the alpha in this offense is as Michael Pittman Jr. has commanded an average of eleven targets for 96.5 yards per game in the two contests he’s played this year. Even coming back from a quad injury, Pittman eclipsed this mark last week against the Chiefs and this week he gets a Titans secondary that has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (615) and the most yards per target (9.15) to wideouts this year. The Titans are also tied with the Jets by allowing an average of two touchdowns per game to receivers.

Rashaad Penny remains the leading back in this Seahawks' offense, logging 32 attempts for an average of 47 yards per game and zero touchdowns. So, why am I betting on the over and a touchdown? Because the Lions have allowed a league-leading six touchdowns to opposing running backs this year. That’s an average of two per game. They have also allowed an average of 96 rushing yards per game. Penny has exceeded this prop in two games this season, despite the 49ers holding him to only 15 yards in Week 2. The Lions won’t be as stout.

Despite Wilson not throwing a touchdown pass last Sunday in the win over the 49ers, Courtland Sutton still had a big day by leading all Broncos wide receivers for the second week in a row with 10 targets, eight catches and 97 receiving yards. There is clear chemistry between these two, and Wilson loves a deep target. The Broncos face the rival Raiders, who have allowed quarterbacks to pass for an average of 273 yards per game. I see Sutton getting at least 68 of those.

PARTICIPATE IN THE FREE PERFECT 10 CONTEST FOR A SHOT AT $10,000!

Wilson is back this week and I am betting he looks for his favorite target from 2021. Elijah Moore has fallen behind rookie Garrett Wilson in the target pecking order for the Jets with Joe Flacco under center, but despite that he has still been on the field for 89% of the snaps compared to WIlson’s 57%. He’s also still seeing 25% of the targeted air yards, so if Wilson looks for a familiar face, Moore should easily eclipse this prop. Even with Flacco at quarterback, Moore exceeded this prop in each game this year, logging 49 yards twice and logging 41 yards in Week 2.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter



Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Bengals-Dolphins Betting Preview

• Bengals-Dolphins Player Props

• Week 4 Perfect 10 Matchups

• Week 3 Betting Recap

• NBA Championship Odds

• Week 4 Start ’em, Sit ’em WR

• Week 4 MMQB Picks