NFL Week 4 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 4! The week gets off to a strong start with the undefeated Dolphins taking on the defending AFC champion Bengals on Thursday Night Football. And on Sunday night, our crew is split in the Super Bowl LV rematch between Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs and Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

In between, the Eagles will put their perfect record on the line against their former coach, Doug Pederson. And the Bills will battle the Ravens in a matchup of AFC contenders.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, staff writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

