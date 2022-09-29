Skip to main content
Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
NFL Week 4 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 16 games.

Welcome to Week 4! The week gets off to a strong start with the undefeated Dolphins taking on the defending AFC champion Bengals on Thursday Night Football. And on Sunday night, our crew is split in the Super Bowl LV rematch between Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs and Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

In between, the Eagles will put their perfect record on the line against their former coach, Doug Pederson. And the Bills will battle the Ravens in a matchup of AFC contenders. 

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Mitch Goldich, editor
Gary Gramling, senior editor
Conor Orr, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

mmqb-week-4-staff-picks

