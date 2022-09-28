Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are looking forward to the Week 4 Thursday Night showdown between the Dolphins and Bengals.

Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and as Evan McPherson will be starting in every fantasy league.

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total you can instead focus a portion of your bankroll on backing players from your own fantasy team.

With arguably two of the NFL’s best offenses in the dueling on the national stage, respected money has targeted two markets involving Cincinnati skill players.

The major concern is the status of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is battling back and ankle injuries. Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday:

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is “doing everything” he can to play in this week’s Thursday Night Football game against the Bengals after questions regarding his availability loomed.

Due to his unknown availability. sportsbooks have not yet released any player proposition markets for any Dolphins skill position players.

“That’s the plan,” Tagovailoa said, per All Dolphins. “Doing everything I can to get back out there. Hopefully I can get out there and play.”

Let’s take a deeper look at where respected money in Vegas has placed their investments thus far!

Chase leads the Bengals with 35 targets and volume always leads to production. The star wideout has already found the end zone in two of the first three games. Upon a deeper dive, we uncover that the former LSU standout has scored at least one touchdown 11 of 20 career regular-season games. Miami ranks 31st in passing yards (297.7) allowed per game, which has resulted in surrendering seven passing touchdowns in three games. As Burrow’s top target in the passing attack, you can be sure Chase will dominate the target share on Thursday Night Football, especially if Miami’s best cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) is unable to play.

The Bengals’ other top passing weapon in Higgins has a receiving yards projection of 63.5 yards. The third-year wideout has surpassed this number in two of three games this season and suffered a concussion in the first half of the game in which he did not clear this mark (Week 1 versus the Steelers). Higgins has eclipsed this projection in 11 of his last 16 games (including playoffs) and should find success exploiting a Miami secondary that is facing injury concerns on a short week.

PROP BETS:

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals: Anytime Touchdown (-110)

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals: Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

