Dodgers Take 1-0 NLDS Lead After Beating Padres 5-3
MLB NLDS Game 2 Odds and Bets

Best bets for Wednesday’s Phillies-Braves and Padres-Dodgers NLDS Game 2s.

The National League Division Series continue Wednesday as the Braves host the Phillies for Game 2 in Atlanta and the Dodgers host the Padres in Los Angeles.

The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead versus the higher-seeded Braves after Max Fried faltered Tuesday in his first start of this postseason. Despite a ninth-inning rally by Atlanta’s bats, they fell 7-6 to the hot-hitting Phillies. The sixth-seeded Phillies are now favored at SI Sportsbook to win the series (-152).

The Dodgers also have a 1-0 series lead after covering our run line bet in their 5-3 victory. The Dodgers remain heavy favorites to win the series (-500).

But, today is a new day! Anything can happen in baseball - that’s what makes it great. If you want to get in on the action, here are two bets to target for each of today’s Game 2 matchups in the NLDS.

Bet on Phillies-Braves and Padres-Dodgers at SI Sportsbook

Oct 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game one of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 Odds (Phillies lead, 1-0)

  • Moneyline: PHI (+120) | ATL (-143)
  • Run line: PHI +1.5  (-175) | ATL -1.5 (+145)
  • Total: 7.5 – Over (+100) | Under (-118)
  • Game Info: Oct. 12, 2022 | 4:35 p.m. ET | Fox

BET: Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (+120)

There’s a part of me that says there’s no way the Braves lose two in a row at home to the Phillies, but when I look at pitching matchup the advantage goes to Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA). If you follow my baseball bets, you know I like to target plus-money and this one fits the bill. Wheeler had a 2.82 regular-season, while striking out 9.59 batters per nine innings. The Braves logged a 24.6% K rate during the regular season (third-highest) and that sets up well for Wheeler. Opposing Wheeler is Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19), who has been very strong for the Braves but allows a lot of hard contact and issues too many free passes. His 2.65 BB rate could lead to trouble versus this hard-hitting Phillies lineup. The Phillies’ bullpen could implode and bail out the Braves, but I’ll take a shot at plus-money.

BET: Dansby Swanson Under 0.5 Hits (+185)

Yes, I am betting against a .277 hitter with 25 home runs this season. There’s a reason why it’s plus-money. Swanson has only 10 hits versus Wheeler t in 71  at bats (.139.) Again, the bullpen could blow this one for us but it’s worth a shot.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 Odds (Dodgers lead, 1-0)

  • Moneyline: SDP (+155) | LAD (-188)
  • Run line: SDP +1.5 (-133) | LAD -1.5 (+110)
  • Total: 7 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)
  • Game Info: Oct. 12, 2022 | 8:37 p.m. ET | FS1

BET: Under 7 Runs (+100)

Both pitchers are dominant with Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10) having a 31.7% K rate versus this Dodgers lineup and Clayton Kershaw (12-3. 2.28) having a 27.5% rate versus the Padres. I trust the Dodgers’ relievers to keep the runs to a minimum. The Dodgers’ bullpen had the second-lowest regular season ERA (2.87) The Padres’ relievers are less reliable (3.83), but let’s live a little. Should they get the lead, the bullpen does have a 73.8% save rate. There’s no hook, so I am buying.

BET: Will Smith Under 0.5 hits (+140)

Dodgers catcher Will Smith has only two hits in his career against Darvish (.133). Darvish could go deep into this game, and that leaves only one reliever that has to take care of business. I like this plus-money prop bet.

