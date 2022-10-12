Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley vs. Ravens

2. Austin Ekeler vs. Broncos (MNF)

3. Christian McCaffrey at Rams

4. Nick Chubb vs. Patriots

5. Leonard Fournette at Steelers

6. Rhamondre Stevenson at Browns

7. Jonathan Taylor vs. Jaguars

8. Alvin Kamara vs. Bengals

9. Dalvin Cook at Dolphins

10. Joe Mixon at Saints



Byes: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans



Week 6 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Rhamondre Stevenson at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson ran wild a week ago, rushing for 161 yards and scoring 19.5 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. The Patriots could be without Damien Harris (hamstring) this week, making Stevenson an even better fantasy option against the Browns. Their defense has surrendered the fifth-most points to opposing running backs this season.

Start ‘Em



Breece Hall at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hall has taken over as the lead back in New York, seeing 42.6% of the touches in last week's win over the Dolphins. He's also scored 15-plus fantasy points in three straight games, and I like him to put up another nice stat line against the Packers. Their defense has allowed four running backs to score 13-plus points, including three with more than 15 points.



Devin Singletary at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary was a disappointment last week, but he saw far fewer snaps and touches because the Bills were blowing out the Steelers. That won’t happen this weekend in what should be a barnburner in Kansas City. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to enemy running backs, so I’d start Singletary as a flex starter in this huge AFC contest.

Jeff Wilson Jr. at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 20.2 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. He'll be in the RB2 conversation this week, as the veteran back faces a Falcons defense that just gave up more than 35 fantasy points to Leonard Fournette. The game script should also favor the Niners' ground game, so Wilson looks like a nice fantasy option.



Melvin Gordon at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Can you say revenge game? Gordon, who saw 37% of the Broncos' backfield touches last week, will face off against his former team, the Chargers, in an important AFC West tilt. Their defense has been kind to running backs, allowing eight touchdowns and the most points to the position (32 PPG) after five weeks. I like Gordon as a RB2 or flex starter.

More Starts

• David Montgomery vs. Commanders (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Kenneth Walker vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Raheem Mostert vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Breece Hall at Packers ($5,800)

• Raheem Mostert vs. Vikings ($5,700)

• Kenneth Walker vs. Cardinals ($5,400)

Week 6 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Najee Harris vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Harris has been a massive bust so far this season, averaging just 10.3 fantasy points per game. He's been even worse in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 14 points. If you can sit him, I'd consider it against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to backs, and the game script could play against Harris this weekend.

Sit ‘Em

Miles Sanders vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): It’ll be difficult to sit Sanders during the bye weeks, so consider this a warning in DFS action. He has been very inconsistent in the stat sheets, scoring single digits in two of his last three games, and this week’s matchup against the Cowboys is a tough one. Aside from Saquon Barkley, their defense has been very tough against opposing runners in 2022.

Ezekiel Elliott at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Elliott continues to be tough to trust in fantasy land, scoring fewer than 11 fantasy points in three of his first four games. He's also become increasingly touchdown-dependent, which is a huge problem. He will be no more than a flex starter this week, as he'll face an Eagles defense that has held Dalvin Cook and James Robinson to a combined 10.5 on their home field.

Antonio Gibson at Bears (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Gibson has seen his point totals decline in five straight games, culminating in a 6.9-point stinker against Tennessee. Things won’t get better either, as the Commanders have Brian Robinson Jr. back in the mix (he led their backfield in touches in his NFL debut). So while this week’s matchup in Chicago isn’t bad, Gibson simply can’t be trusted.

Cam Akers vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Akers has been an absolute dud in the stat sheets, scoring single digits four times while averaging a gross of 2.9 yards per rush. This week's matchup against the Panthers is actually good on paper, and with four teams on a bye, Akers will be in some fantasy lineups as a flex starter. Still, I'd temper expectations in an offense that has been awful on the ground.

More Sits

• Travis Etienne at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• A.J. Dillon vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Chase Edmonds vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Fades

• James Robinson at Colts ($6,100)

• Najee Harris vs. Buccaneers ($6,000)

• Kareem Hunt vs. Patriots ($5,700)

