NFL Week 6 Player Props to Target

The Week 6 slate features only one game with a game total over 50 at SI Sportsbook and it’s the highly anticipated Bills-Chiefs matchup. It’s easy to play the over on most of those props after the incredible divisional round shootout last season, but I have chosen only one for the value it offers. It’s a fun menu of options for that game, so be sure to check out all the options at SI Sportsbook.

I expect stud wide receivers to perform like stud wide receivers this weekend, while the running back options are not as exciting. The only running prop I am targeting in this article is an under. Keep your eye out for a Rhamondre Stevenson prop for Sunday. One hasn’t been published as of this article, but with Damien Harris out and the soft matchup with the Browns, it’s probably a good running back prop to target if you like to play the over.

Surprisingly, a few tight ends look to be in good value spots this weekend. I’ve listed a couple below among the eight player props to consider Sunday!

