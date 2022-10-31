NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Hawks-Raptors, Grizzlies-Jazz

Bets and odds for Monday’s NBA slate, highlighted by the Raptors hosting the Hawks and the Jazz welcoming the Grizzlies.

Another week of NBA action tips off Monday evening and there are seven games on the schedule for Halloween. The slate includes a few seemingly one-sided contests, including one with a massive double-digit spread.

The two matchups we’re going to take a further look into are Hawks-Raptors and Grizzlies-Jazz.

Atlanta and Toronto both made the playoffs last season and are hoping to do the same again this year. Memphis and Utah are playing for the second time in three nights after the Jazz took the first meeting of the season with Ja Morant out.

Below is the breakdown for both games, as well as against the spread (ATS) and over/under picks. You can also find odds and lines for the other five games.

Bet on the NBA at SI Sportsbook

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Hawks +4.5 (-110) | Raptors -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Hawks (+155) | Raptors (-188)

Total: 224.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Hawks Straight-Up Record: 4-2

Hawks Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Raptors Straight-Up Record: 3-3

Raptors Against The Spread Record: 4-2

The Hawks face one of the better scoring defenses in the league when they travel north of the border. The Raptors limit opponents to just 106.2 PPG, though they score 104.8 PPG, which counteracts the advantage that defense presents. Atlanta’s offensive and defensive scoring stats have hovered in the middle of the pack so far this season. The pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has worked well for the team so far, but its overall three-point shooting numbers are down.

Toronto took three of four meetings between these teams last year and it took a 41-point, 11-assist game by Young for the Hawks to record their only win of the season series. Because Atlanta relies so heavily on the singular brilliance of its All-Star guards, I like the Raptors in this matchup for their ability to match up on the perimeter defensively. Coach Nick Nurse leans heavily on his starting five but they can all match up, create turnovers and still keep Atlanta’s bigs from dictating the game with their size. The Raptors win at home playing their game at a slower pace than the Hawks are accustomed to.

BETS: Raptors -4.5 (-110); Under 224.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Odds

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110) | Jazz +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-163) | Jazz (+138)

Total: 231.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Grizzlies Straight-Up Record: 4-2

Grizzlies Against The Spread Record: 2-3-1

Jazz Straight-Up Record: 5-2

Jazz Against The Spread Record: 4-3

The Jazz downed the Grizzlies, 124-123, on Saturday in a game that Morant missed due to a non-COVID illness. He’s questionable for the second of two games in a row between these teams and Memphis could use its leading scorer and the league’s No. 3 scorer back on the court against Utah, which shockingly has one of the better offenses in basketball.

The game came down to three-point shooting and the Jazz connected on 19 shots from beyond the arc to Memphis’s 12. For how good Utah’s offense has performed through two weeks, its defense allows plenty of points, so inserting Morant into a matchup that was already so close should put the Grizzlies over the top. Look for fireworks once again between the two of the better outside shooting teams.

BETS: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: 76ers -5.5 (-110) | Wizards +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: 76ers (-200) | Wizards (+165)

Total: 216.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Kings -2.5 (-110) | Hornets +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Kings (-143) | Hornets (+120)

Total: 232.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Pacers +8.5 (-110) | Nets -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers (+310) | Nets (-400)

Total: 236.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Pistons +13.5 (-118) | Bucks -13.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Pistons (+650) | Bucks (-1000)

Total: 224.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Rockets +9.5 (-110) | Clippers -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets (+350) | Clippers (-450)

Total: 223.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:

• Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 Bet

• Bengals-Browns Player Props

• Bengals-Browns Bet

• Bold Fantasy Predictions for Second Half

• The Sixers Have Issues