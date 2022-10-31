The Astros are favored at SI Sportsbook against the Phillies as the World Series heads to Philadelphia for Game 3.

The 2022 World Series heads to Philadelphia for Monday night’s contest. The series is even at 1-all after the Astros rode a strong start from Framber Valdez and held Bryce Harper hitless on their way to a 5-1 victory Saturday night.

By winning the first game in Houston, the Phillies now have home-field advantage for the series. That advantage looms large as Philadelphia has yet to lose a postseason game at home (5-0). Not only that but the Phillies are 21-9 all-time at home in the postseason. The fans at Citizens Bank Park will be coming out in full force, hoping for no tricks and all treats for the Halloween showdown.

Astros-Phillies Game 3 World Series Odds

Moneyline: Astros (-133) | Phillies (+110)

Astros (-133) | Phillies (+110) Run line: Astros -1.5 (+125)| Phillies +1.5 (+150)

Astros -1.5 (+125)| Phillies +1.5 (+150) Total: 8 - Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Noah Syndergaard starts for the Phillies in what is expected to be more of a bullpen game. In the postseason, Syndergaard has pitched 5 1/3 innings across three games and allowed only one run. The righty is not fully stretched out, so there’s no doubt Philly will have to get to its bullpen early. Lefty Ranger Suarez should not be available as he is slated to start Tuesday and he was used in relief Friday night. The urgency will certainly be there for Philly to win Monday’s game, so they have the possibility of clinching in front of the home crowd.

Lance McCullers starts for Houston. McCullers has been strong in the postseason, posting a 2.45 ERA. However, he was a little shaky in the ALCS, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits in five innings versus the Yankees. If McCullers has his control, he can shut down a lineup. If he doesn’t, it can add up to runs quickly. Fortunately for the Astros, Dusty Baker could have a quick hook for McCullers if he gets into trouble as the bullpen should be well-rested since the Astros only used Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly in relief Saturday.

Phillies hitters remain dangerous at all times but especially at home. Look for Harper and J.T. Realmuto to continue hitting well at Citizens Bank Park.

The Astros have looked good offensively, and if Jose Altuve is finally out of his slump (he went 3-4 Saturday), this Houston lineup will be truly dangerous.

So, how should we bet on this one?

There were 81 regular-season games played at Citizens Bank Park and those games averaged 9.04 runs and 16.7 hits per game. In five 2022 postseason games, the average game total has been 10 with 15.8 hits and three home runs.

McCullers can be shaky with his control and that can add up quickly versus this Phillies lineup. Philadelphia’s bullpen will likely also get hit by an Astros team that has outscored the Phillies, 10-8, through the first two games of the World Series.

If you like the Phillies, this is a good spot to take them at home for the value. I’ve got the Astros winning this, but not by much, so I am avoiding the -133 on the moneyline. However, the over is plus-money and I’m going to take it.

BET: Over 8 (+100)

