The Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This will be the first time these AFC North rivals meet this season. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division.

The Bengals have won four of the six games in which they were favored, and they have covered the spread 71.4% of the time (tied for second-best in the NFL). The Browns have played three games as the underdog and won only one of those games. They have covered the spread this year only 42.9% of the time.

Game totals have gone over in 71.4% of Browns games this year , and they have only gone over in 28.6% of Bengals games this season.

Here is where the market currently stands at SI Sportsbook:

Moneyline: Bengals (-175) | Browns (+145)

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (+100) | Browns +3.5 (-118)

Total: 45..5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Joe Burrow has thrown for 300-plus yards and three TDs in back-to-back games. Kareem Elgazzar/USA Today Sports

The Bengals got disappointing news this week when they found out Ja’Marr Chase would miss a minimum of four weeks with a hip injury. The good news: Cincinnati has no shortage of weapons for Joe Burrow. With no Chase, wideouts Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will be featured more prominently, as will TE Hayden Hurst. Higgins has been fantastic when healthy and Tyler Boyd is coming off a massive game in which he caught eight of nine targets for 155 yards and a score. On the season, both Boyd and Higgins are averaging exactly 65 yards per game with Higgins seeing six more targets. Hurst has run a route in 72.3% of his snaps this season, blocking only 4.8% of the time. He has seen 39 targets, one more than Boyd, and he’s found the end zone twice. Burrow has found his rhythm as of late, and he has thrown for 300-plus yards and three TDs in each of his last two contests. The run game remains dependable with Joe Mixon, who should be able to feast on this Browns run defense that has allowed a whopping 12 total touchdowns to running backs across seven games.

Cincinnati is scoring an average of 24.7 points per game this year, while the Browns are allowing 26.6. Even without Chase, the Bengals should be the favorites.

Cleveland is a team that makes things interesting until the end of every game. While they wait for Deshaun Watson to make his Browns debut following his suspension, Jacoby Brissett is managing the QB position while Nick Chubb dominates the offense on the ground. There are rumors of a Kareem Hunt trade, but Chubb is the motor in this offense. He has averaged 19.2 touches and 115.3 total yards per game in 2022. The Bengals run defense has been strong, allowing only 81 yards per game and four total TDs, but Chubb should still dominate this offense, as it isn’t any easier through the air with Cincinnati, which allows only 131 yards per game through the air.

The Browns are scoring an average of 24 points per game this year, while the Bengals are allowing 18.9.

This game sets up to be a close one. It’s tough to buy the hook with no Chase, but Burrow will have an extra day of rest and Mixon should be able to contribute on the ground vs. a porous Cleveland run defense. Take the plunge and bet on the reigning AFC champs to continue their hot streak and cover the spread for plus money.

The Pick:

Bengals -3.5 (+100)

