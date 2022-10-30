An AFC North divisional rivalry will be featured for Monday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The game total is set at 45.5 with the Bengals favored by -3.5. The Bengals and Browns have been two of the top scoring teams this season, but will it continue? I’m betting only overs this Monday on these player props I found at SI Sportsbook.

Here are some of my favorite bets to target for Monday night’s tilt.

The Browns porous run defense should create an opportunity for Joe Mixon to shine Monday night. Katie Stratman/USA Today Sports

Joe Mixon over 65.5 rushing yards (-120)

This is less about how good Joe Mixon is and more about how bad the Cleveland run defense is. The Browns are allowing 115.3 rushing yards per game, and they have allowed 12 touchdowns to running backs in only seven games played. Mixon is averaging more than 17 attempts per game (eighth in the league) and though he’s only exceeded this rushing yardage twice in 2022, this is the perfect spot to do it for a third time. Not only no Ja’Marr Chase, but the Bengals being favored should lead to a positive game script for Mixon on Monday.

Joe Burrow over 15.5 rushing yards (-120)

I mentioned how bad the Cleveland run defense is, and now I want to point out how good Joe Burrow is. Not only has he thrown for 300-plus yards and three TDs in each of the last two games, he’s rushed for 20-plus in each of those games as well. Burrow has exceeded this prop in four of seven games this year, and even with his O-line doing him no favors, I imagine we see Burrow with a few successful scrambles.

Tyler Boyd over 62.3 receiving yards (-125)

With no Ja’Marr Chase, I expect both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to exceed their receiving props, but since Boyd’s is lower, let’s roll with this one. Though Higgins has seen six more targets on the season, both Boyd and Higgins are averaging exactly 65 yards per game. We saw Boyd have a big game last week with nine catches for 155 yards and a score, and there’s no reason to think he can’t log 63 yards on Monday.

Nick Chubb over 82.5 (-125)

It’s actually not a great matchup for Chubb as the Bengals are only allowing an average of 81 rushing yards per game, but Nick Chubb is not the average running back. Not only is he averaging 18 attempts per game, he’s averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. That’s bonkers. He is the Cleveland offense, and believe it or not, the Browns have scored the 10th-most points per game this season, and that’s all thanks to Mr. Chubb. Let’s bet on the talent.

