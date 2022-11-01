Panthers-Bengals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bengals are large home favorites in Week 9 against the Panthers. Carolina has covered in both games since trading Christian McCaffrey.

The Bengals hope a return home to “The Jungle” in Week 9 to face the Panthers can help them rebound from a 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Joe Burrow, playing in his first game without Ja’Marr Chase, struggled to find his rhythm. On Sunday, Burrow will face a Panthers’ defense that just surrendered three touchdown passes to Marcus Mariota.

The Panthers are 0-3 straight-up (SU) and 1-2 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and have surprised bettors and oddsmakers by posting a 2-0 ATS mark since trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.

Panthers vs. Bengals Odds

Moneyline: Carolina (+275) | Cincinnati (-350)

Spread: CAR +7.5 (-110) | CIN -7.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Panthers Straight-Up Record: 2-6

Panthers Against The Spread Record: 3-5

Bengals Straight-Up Record: 4-4

Bengals Against The Spread Record: 5-3

Odds and Betting Insights

After a dismal showing against the Browns, oddsmakers made an immediate adjustment on this Week 9 point spread. The Bengals were installed as 8.5-point home favorites Sunday but were trimmed down to a 7.5-point demand Tuesday.

Cincinnati owns the league’s third-worst rushing attack (81 yards per game) and needs to find a way to get Joe Mixon on track. The veteran back is averaging just 52 rushing yards per game this season and finds a favorable matchup against a Panthers’ defense allowing 4.4 yards per rush to running backs.

Carolina has announced it will be starting PJ Walker under center for the fourth straight game following his 317-yard performance last week against the Falcons. Walker could struggle in this matchup as Cincinnati has not allowed any quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns this season.

After watching the effectiveness of Cleveland’s ground game against the Bengals defense, fantasy managers and player proposition bettors should expect another heavy workload for D’Onta Foreman. The fifth-year running back has posted consecutive 118 yard rushing performances since replacing McCaffrey and faces the league’s 21st-ranked rushing defense surrendering 125.6 rushing yards.

