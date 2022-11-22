Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites in Week 12 as they host the struggling Raiders.

SI Sportsbook has the game total at 47.5, with the Seahawks as 3.5-point favorites.

The Seahawks will be rested coming off a bye for their Thanksgiving week game. Seattle is averaging 25.7 (5th) points per game this year behind an offense exceeding expectations led by QB Geno Smith. The Seahawks are 3-1 at home this year.

The Raiders are averaging 22.5 points per game this year (16th) and are coming off an upset road win vs. the Broncos. Las Vegas is now 1-5 on the road.

Raiders vs. Seahawks Odds

Moneyline: Raiders (+165) | Seahawks (-200)

Spread: Raiders +3.5 (-110) | Seahawks -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS



Raiders Straight-Up Record: 3-7

Raiders Against The Spread Record: 4-6



Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 6-4

Seahawks Against The Spread Record: 6-4



The Raiders are susceptible through the air, setting up a good day for Geno Smith and pass-catchers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Las Vegas allows 247.6 passing yards per game (24th) and a league-best 106.3 passer rating to opposing QBs (32nd). The run defense has been better but still not great, allowing only 4.41 yards per rush (15th) and 123 rushing yards per game. Kenneth Walker, Jr. should be able to gain some yards on the Raiders.

The Seahawks, by contrast, have been generous on the ground, allowing 141 rushing yards per game this season. Josh Jacobs should be able to make gains on this Seattle defense, while Derek Carr will face a secondary that has allowed a passer rating of 94. Davante Adams should always be trusted, but the Raiders will be without Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, who are on IR.

