Bengals-Titans Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Titans have won seven of their last eight games and occupy the third seed in the AFC playoff picture with a commanding divisional lead over the second-place Colts at 4-6-1.



After a disappointing start to the season that began with two losses, the Bengals are back on track. They've gone 6-2 since then and hold the seventh-seed in the AFC.



Tennessee is of course anchored by running back Derrick Henry, who leads the league with 1,010 rushing yards on an astonishing 230 rushes in just ten games. His 1,209 yards from scrimmage also lead the league and he's on pace for yet another dominating season.



The Bengals hope to enjoy the return of wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who's been recovering from a hip injury. He's no longer on crutches and we'll find out later in the week if he's able to play. In just seven games this year, he's caught 47 passes on 74 targets for 605 yards and six touchdowns.

Moneyline: Bengals (-118) | Titans (+100)

Spread: CIN -1.5 (-110) | TEN +1.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS



Bet on Bengals-Titans at SI Sportsbook



Bengals Straight-Up Record: 6-4

Bengals Against the Spread Record: 7-3



Titans Straight-Up Record: 7-3

Titans Against the Spread Record: 8-2

Odds and Betting Insights

The Titans are on a hot streak against the spread, covering in eight straight games. Not to be outdone, Cincinnati has only failed to cover once, a 32-13 loss to the Browns, in their last eight.



The Titans have hit the under in six of their last seven, while the Bengals have gone over four in their last five with one push. Tennessee is 1-0 as a home dog this year and 3-1 straight-up at home. The Bengals are 3-3 SU on the road, but are slightly more favorable as the favorite (6-3).



Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in non-divisional games as well as 4-1 ATS after a win. Tennessee is 6-0 ATS after a win and a league-best 8-2 ATS overall.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter



Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook



More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Falcons-Commanders Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

• USA-Wales Odds

• World Cup Odds

• World Cup Golden Boot Odds

• Early Week 12 Waiver Wire

• MMQB Week 11 Awards