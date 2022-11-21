Falcons-Commanders Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Commanders are favored at home in Week 12 against the Falcons in a battle of playoff hopefuls.

The Commanders have won five of six to enter the playoff picture and they will attempt to make it six of seven when they host the Falcons in Week 12.

Washington started the season 1-4 straight-up (SU) but made its surge once Taylor Heinicke replaced the then-injured Carson Wentz. The Commanders beat the Texans, 23-10, in Houston in Week 11 to improve to 6-5.

Atlanta remains in the playoff hunt due to the dreadful NFC South. The Falcons (5-6) are just a half-game behind the Buccaneers after their 27-24 win over the Bears in Week 11. Tight end Kyle Pitts’s status could have a sizable effect on this game since he suffered an injury against the Bears.

The Falcons rely heavily on their run game but could find tough sledding against a Commanders run defense that shut down the Eagles’ rushing attack in Week 10 and held Dameon Pierce to eight rushing yards on 10 carries Sunday.

Moneyline: Falcons (+155) | Commanders (-188)

Spread: ATL +3.5 (+118) | WAS -3.5 (+100)

Total: 43 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 5-6

Falcons Against the Spread Record: 7-4

Commanders Straight-Up Record: 6-5

Commanders Against the Spread Record: 6-4-1

Bet on Falcons-Commanders at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Falcons started the year as the betting darlings with a 6-0 against the spread (ATS) mark but failed to cover in four straight games before barely covering the 2.5-point spread in Sunday’s win over the Bears. The Falcons are still among the best teams for bettors to back due to that incredible start.

The Commanders are another strong team to bet on with their 6-4-1 ATS mark and they have covered the spread in each of their five wins in this six-game stretch. Washington is favored for the fourth time this season and is 3-0 SU and ATS in the previous instances, including two at FedEx Field.

The over has cashed in four of Washington’s 11 games, compared to six times in Atlanta’s 11 games this season. These teams average 43 points combined with Atlanta averaging 23.5 points, while Washington is scoring 19.5 points per game.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• USA-Wales Odds

• World Cup Odds

• World Cup Golden Boot Odds

• Early Week 12 Waiver Wire

• MMQB Week 11 Awards