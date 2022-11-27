Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the the terms of his suspension and is on track to be reinstated on Monday, according to the NFL, a move which would make him eligible to play against the Texans–his former team–next weekend.

The game would be Watson’s first regular-season appearance since Jan. 3, 2021, exactly 700 days since he last played.

Watson, who is serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct, returned to practice earlier this month. The Browns planned to give him reps with the first-team upon his return to practice field, a league source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Watson has been around Cleveland’s facility since early October, but Jacoby Brissett has remained the starting quarterback as the 27-year-old Watson continues to serve out his suspension.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry confirmed on Nov. 2 that Watson was slated to start at quarterback after he met the requirements of his temporary ban.

Watson was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment were filed against him. Twenty of the 24 lawsuits were settled in late June of 2022 while another case was dropped due to privacy concerns back in April of last year. Watson and his legal team then settled three more cases prior to independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s initial disciplinary decision on Aug. 1. The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to the exact terms of his suspension in a settlement on Aug. 18.

Two months after the suspension was announced, a new lawsuit was filed against Watson in Harris County, Texas. He still faces two active civil cases.

Watson has continued to stand by his innocence, even though he did offer a broad apology when the 11-game suspension was announced. When he was first traded to the Browns in March, he denied any wrongdoing.

The Browns have struggled through 10 games so far this season, posting a 3–7 record through the first 11 weeks of the campaign. Cleveland will play host to Tampa Bay in Week 12 before traveling to Houston next Sunday.

