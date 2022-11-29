Chargers-Raiders Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Justin Herbert and the Chargers aim for the season sweep when they head to Las Vegas to take on Derek Carr and the Raiders in an AFC West clash in Week 13.

Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing skid last week in its come-from-behind, 25-24 win at Arizona. The Chargers are 4-2 straight-up (SU) and 5-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road and continue to rely heavily on Herbert, who ranks fifth in passing yards (3,004).

The Raiders own a two-game winning streak and aim to exact revenge for their 24-19 loss as 3.5-point road underdogs in Week 1.

Los Angeles is 3-1 SU and ATS in the last four meetings with Las Vegas and these teams will likely produce one of the highest-scoring games in Week 13.

Moneyline: L.A. CHARGERS (-125) | RAIDERS (+105)

Spread: LAC -1.5 (-110) | LVR +1.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 – Ove (-110) | Under 50.5 (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 6-5

Chargers Against The Spread Record: 7-4

Raiders Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Raiders Against The Spread Record: 5-6

Odds and Betting Insights

Austin Ekeler has been outstanding, scoring the second-most touchdowns (12) of any player thus far this season. The veteran leads all backs in receptions (80) and should find success both in the air and on the ground against a Raiders’ defense that has surrendered 10 touchdowns to running backs over the last five games.

Keenan Allen has grabbed 10 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in his last two games since returning from his hamstring injury and faces a rival he has thrived against. The veteran wideout has more receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,058) versus the Raiders than any team he has faced in his 10-year career.

Josh Jacobs leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,159) and is poised for more solid production against the Chargers’ 28th-ranked run defense that is surrendering 151.4 rushing yards per game. Jacobs has scored the fourth-most touchdowns (nine) in the league and is a solid bet to add to his scoring production against a Los Angeles defense that has allowed 14 total touchdowns to running backs.

Davante Adams, who is just one yard shy (999) of his fourth 1,000-yard-plus season in the past five years, has been outstanding over the last four games, averaging 121.8 yards per game while pulling in five touchdowns. The star wideout finds a favorable matchup to score against a Chargers’ defense that has surrendered 18 passing touchdowns this season.

