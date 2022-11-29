Chiefs Pass Bills as Super Bowl LVII Favorites

The Chiefs have passed the Bills at SI Sportsbook as the Super Bowl LVII favorites.

The Chiefs (9-2) have surpassed the Bills (8-3) as Super Bowl favorites at SI Sportsbook.

The Bills entered the season as the favorites and maintained that status before their recent mediocre play led to the Chiefs passing them in the standings. Buffalo has lost two of its last four games and struggled with the Lions and Browns.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have won five straight since their 24-20 home loss to the Bills in Week 6. Kansas City finishing with a better record than Buffalo could result in a third straight playoff game between the teams at Arrowhead Stadium.

Who can forget the 2022 AFC divisional round playoff game between the teams when Kansas City rallied past Buffalo in overtime to win, 42-36? Josh Allen’s wrong call of “tails” on the overtime coin flip resulted in the Bills being unable to answer the Chiefs’ touchdown drive and led to the overtime rules being changed.

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook with the AFC remaining the favored conference to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

SUPER BOWL LVII Odds

Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

Buffalo Bills (+450)

Philadelphia Eagles (+550)

San Francisco 49ers (+650)

Dallas Cowboys (+900)

Baltimore Ravens (+1600)

Miami Dolphins (+1600)

Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

Cincinnati Bengals (+1800)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500)

Tennessee Titans (+2800)

Los Angeles Chargers (+4000)

Seattle Seahawks (+5000)

New England Patriots (+6600)

New York Jets (+6600)

Washington Commanders (+8000)

New York Giants (+10000)

The Chiefs have not skipped a beat since losing Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, with Patrick Mahomes tossing touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Skyy Moore, among others.

Kansas City averages 6.5 yards per play and an NFL-best 29.6 points per game. Its defense is not as strong as Buffalo’s, allowing 22.1 points per game (16th).

The Chiefs are road favorites this week against the Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

The Bills have struggled of late despite two straight wins, and Allen is playing with a UCL strain that may or may not be the cause of his recent affliction causing him to throw end zone interceptions. Von Miller is now dealing with a knee issue which could also affect the team moving forward.

The Bills average 6.3 yards per play and 28.1 points per game (second), while the defense is allowing opponents only 18.4 points per game (fifth).

Buffalo is a road favorite Thursday night against the Patriots.

The Eagles now have the third-best odds and the best odds among NFC teams at +550. They are the lone one-loss team and averaged 5.8 yards per play and 27.5 points per game (third). Mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts leads a dominant run game that averages 162.5 yards per game (third), while the defense is allowing only 19.6 points per game (ninth) despite struggling to stop the run as of late.

