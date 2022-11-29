NFL Week 13 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Week 13 features nine home favorites with the Cowboys laying the most points when they host the Colts on ‘Sunday Night Football.’

Oddsmakers list only half (five) of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 13.

It was a fairly chalk Week 12, as home teams went 11-5 straight-up (SU) and 12-4 against the spread (ATS). The Browns upsetting the Buccaneers and the Jaguars shocking the Ravens tilted the week massively in favor of sportsbooks as both Baltimore and Tampa Bay were two of the biggest liabilities Sunday.

In the Perfect 10 contest, home teams in Week 12 went both 8-2 SU and ATS as the Titans and Seahawks were upended by Bengals and Raiders, respectively.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 12 weeks (five international games plus one neutral site game) as teams playing in front of their home fans are 96-77-1 (55.5%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain a 98-76-6 (56.3%) ATS edge. Betting on the under for posted game totals has also rewarded bettors with a 100-78-2 (56.2%) record.

After Monday night’s Steelers-Colts game went over the total of 39.5, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 19-17-1 (52.8%).

Let’s take a quick look at the Week 13 contest lines!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Records: PIT (4-7 SU; 5-5-1 ATS) | ATL (5-7 SU; 7-5 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PIT +1.5 | ATL -1.5

Records: JAX (4-7 SU; 4-6-1 ATS) | DET (4-7 SU; 7-4 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: JAC +1.5 | DET -1.5

Records: NYJ (7-4 SU; 7-4 ATS) | MIN (9-2 SU; 5-5-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYJ +2.5 | MIN -2.5

Records: DEN (3-8 SU; 3-8 ATS) | BAL (7-4 SU; 4-6-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN +8.5 | BAL -8.5

Records: CLE (4-7 SU; 5-6 ATS) | HOU (1-9-1 SU; 4-6-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE -7.5 | HOU +7.5

Records: WSH (7-5 SU; 7-4-1 ATS) | NYG (7-4 SU; 8-3 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: WSH -2.5 | NYG +2.5

Records: GB (4-8 SU; 4-8 ATS) | CHI (3-9 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: GB -2.5 | CHI +2.5

Records: TEN (7-4 SU; 8-3 ATS) | PHI (10-1 SU; 6-5 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TEN +5.5 | PHI -5.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Records: SEA (6-5 SU; 6-5 ATS) | LAR (3-8 SU; 3-7-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: SEA -4.5| LAR +4.5

Records: KC (9-2 SU; 3-7-1 ATS) | CIN (7-4 SU; 8-3 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: KC -2.5 | CIN +2.5

Week 13 Games Not Listed in Perfect 10 Contest

Thursday, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills (-4.5) vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, Dec. 4: Miami Dolphins (+3.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Dec. 4: Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 4: Indianapolis Colts (+9.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

Monday, Dec. 5: New Orleans Saints (+3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

