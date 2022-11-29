Skip to main content
MNF: Steelers Defeat Colts 24-17
NFL Week 13 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Week 13 features nine home favorites with the Cowboys laying the most points when they host the Colts on ‘Sunday Night Football.’

Oddsmakers list only half (five) of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 13.

It was a fairly chalk Week 12, as home teams went 11-5 straight-up (SU) and 12-4 against the spread (ATS). The Browns upsetting the Buccaneers and the Jaguars shocking the Ravens tilted the week massively in favor of sportsbooks as both Baltimore and Tampa Bay were two of the biggest liabilities Sunday.

In the Perfect 10 contest, home teams in Week 12 went both 8-2 SU and ATS as the Titans and Seahawks were upended by Bengals and Raiders, respectively.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 12 weeks (five international games plus one neutral site game) as teams playing in front of their home fans are 96-77-1 (55.5%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain a 98-76-6 (56.3%) ATS edge. Betting on the under for posted game totals has also rewarded bettors with a 100-78-2 (56.2%) record.

After Monday night’s Steelers-Colts game went over the total of 39.5, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 19-17-1 (52.8%).

Let’s take a quick look at the Week 13 contest lines!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Records: PIT (4-7 SU; 5-5-1 ATS) | ATL (5-7 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PIT +1.5 | ATL -1.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions Odds

Records: JAX (4-7 SU; 4-6-1 ATS) | DET (4-7 SU; 7-4 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: JAC +1.5 | DET -1.5

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

RecordsNYJ (7-4 SU; 7-4 ATS) | MIN (9-2 SU; 5-5-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYJ +2.5 | MIN -2.5

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

Records: DEN (3-8 SU; 3-8 ATS) | BAL (7-4 SU; 4-6-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN +8.5 | BAL -8.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans Odds

Records: CLE (4-7 SU; 5-6 ATS) | HOU (1-9-1 SU; 4-6-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE -7.5 | HOU +7.5

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Odds

Records: WSH (7-5 SU; 7-4-1 ATS) | NYG (7-4 SU; 8-3 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: WSH -2.5 | NYG +2.5

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Records: GB (4-8 SU; 4-8 ATS) | CHI (3-9 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: GB -2.5 | CHI +2.5

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Records: TEN (7-4 SU; 8-3 ATS) | PHI (10-1 SU; 6-5 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TEN +5.5 | PHI -5.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds

Records: SEA (6-5 SU; 6-5 ATS) | LAR (3-8 SU; 3-7-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: SEA -4.5| LAR +4.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Records: KC (9-2 SU; 3-7-1 ATS) | CIN (7-4 SU; 8-3 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: KC -2.5 | CIN +2.5

Week 13 Games Not Listed in Perfect 10 Contest

Thursday, Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills (-4.5) vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, Dec. 4: Miami Dolphins (+3.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Dec. 4: Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Dec. 4: Indianapolis Colts (+9.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys
Monday, Dec. 5: New Orleans Saints (+3.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

