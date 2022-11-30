United States-Netherlands World Cup Round of 16 Odds, Betting Preview

The United States is an underdog against the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup round of 16.

The United states edged Iran, 1-0, on Tuesday to advance to the World Cup’s round of 16. Christian Pulisic scored the lone goal for the USMNT and the U.S. finished second in Group B with the victory. Iran only needed a draw to advance, but instead settled third in Group B, ahead of Wales. England, the Group B favorite at SI Sportsbook, defeated Wales, 3-0, on Tuesday to win Group B with seven points.

The U.S. now faces the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday in Qatar. The Netherlands accumulated seven points to win Group A.

All eyes will be on Pulisic, who left Tuesday’s match at the half with a pelvic contusion. The U.S. will be at a disadvantage if its without Pulisic, who tallied one of the only two goals scored by the U.S. thus far.

Though the U.S. has played extremely well defensively, conceding only one goal across three matches, it needs to take much more advantage of its offensive opportunities in this elimination match.

The Netherlands has also been excellent defensively, allowing only one goal, but it has been superior offensively to the U.S. The Netherlands has scored five goals across three matches, with three coming from forward Cody Gapko.

Here are the current odds for this match at SI Sportsbook, with the Netherlands favored to win.

United States vs. Netherlands World Cup Odds

Moneyline: United States (+310) | Tie (+220) | Netherlands (-110)

Spread: U.S.+1 (-110) | Tie -1 (+240) | NED -1 (+250)

Total: 0.5 – O (-1613) | U (+700); 1.5 - O (-250) | U (+175); 2.5 - O (+120) | U (-167)

Game Info: Dec. 3, 2022 | 10 a.m. ET | Fox

The Netherlands owns the eighth-best odds (+1400) to win the World Cup, while the U.S. owns +8000 odds at SI Sportsbook. The winner will meet the winner of the match between Group C’s winner and Group D’s runner-up, Australia.

