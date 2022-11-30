Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Austin Ekeler at Raiders

2. Josh Jacobs vs. Chargers

3. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bills (Thur.)

4. Nick Chubb at Texans

5. Jonathan Taylor at Cowboys

6. Derrick Henry at Eagles

7. Christian McCaffrey vs. Dolphins

8. Ken Walker at Rams

9. Aaron Jones at Bears

10. Saquon Barkley at Commanders

Byes: Cardinals, Panthers



Week 13 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Tony Pollard vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pollard is coming off a bad stat line, scoring just 8.1 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He still saw 33.3% of the backfield touches, though, and I like him and Ezekiel Elliott to shine vs. the Colts. Their defense has allowed 12 or more points to 11 running backs, and both Najee Harris and Benny Snell scored in double digits against them in their last game.

Start ‘Em

Jamaal Williams vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been an absolute touchdown machine, scoring 13 on the season, including at least one in four of his last five games. He also continues to see the biggest touch share in the backfield, and a matchup against the Jaguars makes him a nice No. 2 back. Their defense has given up 11-plus points to 10 running backs, including five with more than 17.

David Montgomery vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery has produced two straight nice stat lines, as the absence of Khalil Herbert has vaulted him into a near 40% touch share. He’ll be a solid No. 2 back for fantasy managers this week in a plus matchup against a Packers defense that’s a virtual sieve against runners. In fact, their defense has surrendered 15 or more points to eight runners this season.

Rachaad White vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Buccaneers line will be without OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle), which certainly hurts the offense. Still, White has leapfrogged Leonard Fournette on the depth chart and showed off his versatile skill set with nine catches in Week 12. So, while the matchup against the Saints is bad on paper, I still like White as a No. 2 back or flex option in all PPR formats.

Dameon Pierce vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pierce has been a massive dud in the stat sheets lately, rushing 15 times for 16 yards in his last two games. Still, he’s a viable flex option this week based on a plus matchup against the Browns. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs, including a league-high 16 total touchdowns. Keep the faith in the rookie for at least this week.

More Starts

• Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Bills (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Ezekiel Elliott vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Gus Edwards vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• Jamaal Williams vs. Jaguars ($6,000)

• Dameon Pierce vs. Browns ($5,900)

• Zonovan Knight at Vikings ($4,600)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Alvin Kamara at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): I know you probably have to start Kamara, and I am listing him as a sit 'em in an attempt to reverse jinx him based on how bad he's been lately. Kamara has averaged a gross 9.2 points in his last four games, and a matchup against the Bucs isn't favorable. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points to backs, so I'd beware of Kamara.

Sit ‘Em



Antonio Gibson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gibson has been tough to trust in the last few weeks, scoring single-digit points in two of his last four games. He also saw a 23.5% touch share last week, his lowest since Week 7, as the Commanders gave Brian Robinson more work against the Falcons. This week's matchup against the Giants isn't terrible on paper, but Gibson's usage makes him a risk-reward flex.



Latavius Murray at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Murray remains the lead back in Denver, as he's seen over 36% of the touches in the last two games. So, while that puts him in the flex conversation in most leagues, I would beware of a game against the Ravens. Their defense has been tough on backs lately, allowing just one touchdown and the sixth-fewest points to the position in the last four weeks.

Jeff Wilson Jr. at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson Jr. was a disappointment last week, scoring just 12.2 fantasy points despite a great matchup against the Texans. Next is a revenge game against the Niners, who have allowed five touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs. That includes holding the likes of Austin Ekeler, Alvin Kamara and Javonte Williams under 12 fantasy points.



Isiah Pacheco at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Pacheco had his best fantasy game last week, scoring 15.6 points in a win over the Rams. And while he does have some flex value based on usage, I'd beware of a matchup vs. the Bengals. Their defense just held Derrick Henry to 38 rushing yards and 2.2 yards per rush, so Pacheco could have a rough afternoon. He's a low flex this weekend.

More Sits

• Devin Singletary at Patriots (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• D’Andre Swift vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Cam Akers vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Fades

• Dalvin Cook vs. Jets ($7,200)

• Miles Sanders vs. Titans ($6,300)

• Jeff Wilson Jr. at 49ers ($6,100)

