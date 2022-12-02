SEC Championship Odds and Best Bet: LSU vs. Georgia

No. 1 Georgia is favored by 17.5 as it puts its undefeated record on the line vs. LSU.

Georgia will be in the College Football Playoff with a chance to defend its national championship, regardless of what happens Saturday in the SEC title game. So the big question is: Can the Bulldogs cover a huge spread against LSU?

Last week’s picks against the spread: 2-2.

Season to date: 12-8.

SEC Championship Game: LSU vs. Georgia Odds

Spread: LSU +17.5 (-118) | Georgia -17.5 (-110)

LSU +17.5 (-118) | Georgia -17.5 (-110) Moneyline: LSU (+600) | Georgia (-1000)

LSU (+600) | Georgia (-1000) Total: Over 52 (-110) | Under 52 (-118)

Over 52 (-110) | Under 52 (-118) Game Info: Saturday Dec. 3 | 4:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Saturday Dec. 3 | 4:00 p.m. ET | CBS Location: Neutral Site: Atlanta

In terms of who wins, the only way this gets dicey is if Georgia turns the ball over three or more times. Kirby Smart’s team has played one game all season in which it didn’t have at least a two-score lead in the fourth quarter -- that was at Missouri in early October, and the Bulldogs actually trailed in the fourth quarter before rallying. Before and after that strange night, they have not wobbled at all. Hard to envision LSU doing something nobody else has done this year.

LSU and Georgia Records and Trends:

LSU Straight Up Record: 9-3

LSU Against The Spread Record: 7-4-1

LSU Over/Under: 6-6

Georgia Straight Up Record: 12-0

Georgia Against The Spread Record: 6-6

Georgia Over/Under: 4-8

The Bulldogs have reverted more to a ground-and-pound identity in the final third of the season, running the ball 60.7% of the time in the last four games vs. 48.4% in the first eight. But playing indoors against an LSU defense that ranks 11th in the SEC in passes surrendered of 20 yards or longer (40) and 30 yards or longer (17), Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett may get a few more chances to air it out. The bigger the stage, the more hyped the opponent, the better Georgia has played this season.

The pick: Georgia -17.5

