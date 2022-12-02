Skip to main content
Betting Forde's Bucks: Conference Championship Weekend
Betting Forde's Bucks: Conference Championship Weekend

Big Ten Championship Odds and Best Bets: Purdue vs. Michigan

The Wolverines are listed as 17 point favorites and look to remain undefeated as the take on the Boilermakers.

In this story:

Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

The last reasonably predictable games of the season are upon us. Time to get rich or bust trying, given what crapshoots the bowl games have become.

Last week’s picks against the spread: 2-2.

Season to date: 12-8.

Big Ten championship: Purdue vs. Michigan Odds

  • Spread: Michigan -17 (-110) | Purdue +17 (-118)
  • Moneyline: Michigan (-901) | Purdue (+500)
  • Total: Over 52 (-110) | Under 52 (-118)
  • Game Info: Saturday Dec. 3 | 8:00 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Location: Neutral Site: Indianapolis, Indiana 

This should be a Wolverines walkover, but the X Factor here is Jeff Brohm, upset warlock. His Boilermakers have taken down teams ranked No. 2 twice (Ohio State in 2018 and Iowa last year) and No. 3 once (Michigan State last year). This season they beat two teams ranked at the time, both on the road (Minnesota and Illinois). Not saying it’s likely, but Michigan should have its guard up.

Bet on Purdue vs. Michigan on SI Sportsbook

The Wolverines showed great focus coming off a cathartic triumph over Ohio State last year, coming back and blasting Iowa in this game the next week. They could well do the same this time. But the headlines this week have not been good for Michigan: a report of season-ending knee surgery for star running back Blake Corum and a felony weapons charge for standout defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Another factor to keep in mind.

The pick: Purdue +17

Michigan Straight Up Record: 12-0

Michigan Against The Spread Record: 7-4-1

Michigan Over/Under: 3-8-1

Purdue Straight Up Record: 8-4

Purdue Against The Spread Record: 5-7

Purdude Over/Under: 7-5

More Bets for the College Football Conference Championships:

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

Week 13 Player Props to Target

Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins-49ers Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

USC-Utah College Football Pac-12 Championship Game Odds and Betting Preview

AP22328670474713

Bills are Road Favorites Against Belichick

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic

Mavericks-Pistons NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now