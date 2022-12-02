The Wolverines are listed as 17 point favorites and look to remain undefeated as the take on the Boilermakers.

The last reasonably predictable games of the season are upon us. Time to get rich or bust trying, given what crapshoots the bowl games have become.

Last week’s picks against the spread: 2-2.

Season to date: 12-8.

Big Ten championship: Purdue vs. Michigan Odds

Spread: Michigan -17 (-110) | Purdue +17 (-118)

Moneyline: Michigan (-901) | Purdue (+500)

Total: Over 52 (-110) | Under 52 (-118)

Game Info: Saturday Dec. 3 | 8:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: Neutral Site: Indianapolis, Indiana

This should be a Wolverines walkover, but the X Factor here is Jeff Brohm, upset warlock. His Boilermakers have taken down teams ranked No. 2 twice (Ohio State in 2018 and Iowa last year) and No. 3 once (Michigan State last year). This season they beat two teams ranked at the time, both on the road (Minnesota and Illinois). Not saying it’s likely, but Michigan should have its guard up.

Bet on Purdue vs. Michigan on SI Sportsbook

The Wolverines showed great focus coming off a cathartic triumph over Ohio State last year, coming back and blasting Iowa in this game the next week. They could well do the same this time. But the headlines this week have not been good for Michigan: a report of season-ending knee surgery for star running back Blake Corum and a felony weapons charge for standout defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Another factor to keep in mind.

The pick: Purdue +17

Michigan and Purdue Records and Trends:

Michigan Straight Up Record: 12-0

Michigan Against The Spread Record: 7-4-1

Michigan Over/Under: 3-8-1

Purdue Straight Up Record: 8-4

Purdue Against The Spread Record: 5-7

Purdude Over/Under: 7-5

More Bets for the College Football Conference Championships: