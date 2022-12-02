The Horned Frogs are listed as slight betting favorites for their second matchup this season against Kansas State.

The big question heading into the Big 12 Championship is whether TCU gets a bid to the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome against Kansas State. A win and they are in without controversy but if they lose to the Wildcats, some speculate Ohio State or Alabama may sneak into the playoff.

Currently ranked No. 3, the Horned Frogs put their undefeated record (12-0) on the line against the Wildcats for the second time this season. After trailing by double-digits in the second half, TCU came back to win the exciting regular season matchup 38-28.

Big 12 Championship Odds: Kansas State vs. TCU

Spread: TCU -2 (-110) | Kansas State +2 (-118)

Moneyline: TCU (-125) | Kansas State (+100)

Total: Over 62 (-110) | Under 62 (-118)

Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 3 | 12:00 ET | ESPN

Location: AT&T Stadium. Arlington, Texas

The Horned Frogs have their reptilian eyes on the playoff prize now. The defense must contain Deuce Vaughn, but should be better prepared for the Will Howard experience this time than the first meeting in October. In that game, Howard came off the bench in place of injured dual-threat starter Adrian Martinez and K-State changed the offense to utilize Howard’s pocket passing. Howard has been the primary QB for the Wildcats the last three games.



Offensively, Max Duggan & Co. will again be able to spring some big plays on the Wildcats as they did in the first meeting. TCU hasn’t had a negative turnover margin in a game this season, and if that trend continues it will be playoff-bound for sure by mid-afternoon Saturday.

The pick: TCU minus-2.5

Bet on Kansas State vs. TCU on SI Sportsbook

Kansas State and TCU Records and Trends

Kansas State Straight Up Record: 9-3

TCU Straight Up Record: 12-0

Kansas State Against The Spread Record: 8-3-1

TCU Against The Spread Record: 9-2-1

Kansas State Over/Under Record: 6-6

TCU Over/Under Record: 7-5

More Bets for the College Football Conference Championships: