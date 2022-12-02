Skip to main content
Betting Forde's Bucks: Conference Championship Weekend
ACC Championship Odds and Best Bet: Clemson vs. North Carolina

Clemson, favored by 7.5 points over the Tar Heels, eyes its seventh ACC title in the last eight years.

North Carolina Tar Heels
Clemson Tigers
Clemson’s loss to South Carolina last week means the ACC Championship Gamer won’t have an impact on who gets into the College Football Playoff, but it’s still a big game.

Last week’s picks against the spread: 2-2.
Season to date: 12-8.

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds

  • Spread: Clemson -7.5 (-110) | North Carolina +7.5 (-118)
  • Moneyline: CLEM (-333) | UNC (+240)
  • Total: Over 63 (-118) | Under 63 (-110)
  • Game Info: Saturday Dec. 3 | 8:00 p.m. ET | ABC
  • Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson has been lit up by two quarterbacks this season: Sam Hartman of Wake Forest and Spencer Rattler of South Carolina. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye certainly has the ability to be the third. But the Tar Heels’ pliant defense could be sufficiently run over and passed upon to make Maye’s passing a moot point. Eleven of 12 opponents have averaged five yards per play against North Carolina — most recently N.C. State, which was playing its fourth-string QB in the game.

Clemson Straight Up Record: 10-2
Clemson Against The Spread Record: 7-5
Clemson Over/Under: 7-5

North Carolina Straight Up Record: 9-3
North Carolina Against The Spread Record: 5-6-1
North Carolina Over/Under: 6-6


Clemson has its QB issues — do the Tigers turn to Cade Klubnik here? — but they can run it with Will Shipley (1,092 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns). Dabo Swinney’s dynasty is in decline, but Clemson will still make winning a seventh ACC championship in eight years a point of pride.

The pick: Clemson -7.5

