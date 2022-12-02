Updated 2022 World Cup Odds Entering the Round of 16

Brazil is listed as the World Cup favorite at SI Sportsbook; USA checks in at +9000.

The 2022 World Cup has become known as the “Tournament of Upsets.”

The knockout stage is now fully set and it is fair to say the final 16 teams are not even close to what many oddsmakers and fans of the pitch were predicting heading into the prestigious tournament.

The unbeaten United States men's national team has advanced to a round-of-16 matchup against the Netherlands on Saturday. Team USA is a +175 underdog to advance to the quarterfinals of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.

The U.S. avoided the fates suffered by highly regarded teams Germany, Belgium, Denmark and Uruguay – all of which failed to make the knockout round.

The re-opening of futures’ odds displays the world’s No. 1-ranked team, Brazil, as the favorite to win the World Cup at odds of +225, despite a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. If Neymar (ankle), who was hurt early in Brazil’s first game against Serbia, can return to action, then the team known as “Canarinha” will be tough to beat.

Following Brazii, bettors find Lionel Messi and Argentina at +450, 2018 World Cup champion France at +500 and then Sergio Busquets and Spain at +650 atop the betting board.



2022 World Cup Odds

Brazil +225

Argentina +450

France +500

Spain +650

England +900

Portugal +1200

Netherlands +1600

Croatia +3500

Japan +6500

Switzerland +6500

Morocco +8000

USA +9000

Senegal +10000

South Korea +15000

Poland +18000

Australia +20000

