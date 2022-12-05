Here are the opening spreads for all of the college football bowl games.

Outside of March Madness on the hardwood, the best time of year has arrived for sports bettors!

The Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 gets all the action of bowl season underway, which concludes with the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9.

Be sure to follow along here at SI Betting all bowl season long as our team will supply the information you will need to make successful investments!

The college football championship futures market at SI Sportsbook finds No.1 Georgia (-150) as the major favorite ahead of No. 2 Michigan (+275), No. 4 Ohio State (+350) and No. 3 TCU (+1100).

Respected money information from Las Vegas has posted a 11-6-3 against the spread (ATS) record (67.7%) over the last 20 plays.

Ahead of the games—which will captivate our attention and our betting bankrolls—here are all the opening lines, including the teams’ straight-up (SU) and ATS records.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl Odds

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Spread: Miami (Ohio) -11

Total: 44

Records: MOH 6-6 (SU; 5-7 ATS)/UAB (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS)

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN

Cure Bowl Odds

No. 22 UTSA vs. No. 23 Troy

Spread: UTSA -1.5

Total: 55

Records: UTSA (11-2 SU; 7-6 ATS)/TROY (11-2 SU; 10-3 ATS)

Location: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

TV/ Time: 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl Odds

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Spread: Louisville -2.5

Total: 45

Records: CIN (9-3 SU; 3-8-1 ATS)/LOU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS)

Location: Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)

TV/ Time: 11 a.m. ET | ESPN

Celebration Bowl Odds

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

Spread: Jackson State -16.5

Records: JST (12-0 SU)/UNCC (9-2 SU)

Total: 55

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

TV/ Time: 12 p.m. ET | ABC

New Mexico Bowl Odds

SMU vs. BYU

Spread: BYU -1.5

Total: 74

Records: SMU (7-5 SU; 5-7 ATS)/BYU (7-5 SU; 4-8 ATS)

Location: University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M)

TV/Time: 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

LA Bowl Odds

Washington State vs. Fresno State

Spread: Washington State -2.5

Total: 54

Records: WSU (7-5 SU; 8-4 ATS); FRES (9-4 SU; 6-7 ATS)

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

TV/Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

LendingTree Bowl Odds

Rice vs. Southern Miss

Spread: Southern Miss -6

Total: 48

Records: RICE (5-7 SU; 7-5 ATS)/USM (6-6 SU; 8-3-1 ATS)

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

TV/ Time: 5:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl Odds

Florida vs. No. 17 Oregon State

Spread: Oregon State -6.5

Total: 55

Records: FLA (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS)/ORST (9-3 SU; 10-2 ATS)

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)

TV/ Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Frisco Bowl Odds

North Texas vs. Boise State

Spread: Boise State -9

Total: 55.5

Records: UNT (7-6 SU; 7-6 ATS); BSU (9-4 SU; 6-6-1 ATS)

Location: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

TV/ Time: 9:15 p.m ET | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds

Marshall vs. UConn

Spread: Marshall -10.5

Total: 40

Records: MRSH (8-4 SU; 6-6 ATS)/UConn (6-6 SU; 9-3 ATS)

Location: Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

TV / Time: 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Spread: San Jose State -4.5

Total: 53

Records: EMU (8-4 SU; 6-5-1 ATS) / SJSU (7-4 SU; 4-7 ATS)

Location: Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

TV / Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl Odds

Liberty vs. Toledo

Spread: Toledo -1

Total: 54.5

Records: LIB (8-4 SU; 5-7 ATS) / TOL (8-5 SU; 5-8 ATS)

Location: FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

TV / Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl Odds

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Spread: South Alabama -5

Total: 60.5

Records: WKU (8-5 SU; 8-5 ATS) / USA (10-2 SU; 7-4-1 ATS)

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

TV / Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl Odds

Baylor vs. Air Force

Spread: Baylor -6.5

Total: 47

Records: BAY (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / AFA (9-3 SU; 6-6 ATS)

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

TV / Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl Odds

Louisiana vs. Houston

Spread: Houston -5

Total: 61

Records: ULL (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS / HOU (7-5 SU; 4-8 ATS)

Location: Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

TV / Time: 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl Odds

Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Spread: Wake Forest -3.5

Total: 62

Records: WAKE (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS) / MIZZ (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS)

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

TV / Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl Odds

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Spread: San Diego State -3.5

Total: 47.5

Records: MTU 7-5 SU; 5-6-1 ATS / SDSU 7-5 SU; 5-7 ATS

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)

TV / Time: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl Odds

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Spread: New Mexico State -1

Total: 49.5

Records: NMSU (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / BGSU (6-6 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)

TV / Time: 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Spread: Georgia Southern -4

Total: 64

Records: GASO (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / BUFF (6-6 SU; 6-5-1 ATS)

Location: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

First Responder Bowl Odds

Memphis vs. Utah State

Spread: Memphis -9.5

Total: 62

Records: MEM (6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS) / USU (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS)

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

TV / Time: 3:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Birmingham Bowl Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Spread: East Carolina (-7)

Total: 63

Records: CCU (9-3 SU; 4-7-1 ATS) / ECU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS)

Location: Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

TV / Time: 6:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Odds

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Total: 48

Records: WIS (6-6 SU; 5-7 ATS) / OKST (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS)

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)

TV / Time: 10:15 p.m. ET / ESPN

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Odds

Central Florida vs. Duke

Spread: Central Florida -2.5

Total: 61.5

Records: UCF 9-4 SU; 7-6 ATS / DUKE 8-4 SU; 8-4 ATS

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

TV / Time: 2 p.m ET | ESPN

Liberty Bowl Odds

Kansas vs. Arkansas

Spread: Arkansas -5

Total: 67

Records: KU 6-6 SU; 7-4-1 ATS / ARK 6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

TV / Time: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Holiday Bowl Odds

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

Spread: Oregon -105.

Total: 73.5

Records: ORE (9-3 SU; 8-4 ATS) / UNC (9-4 SU; 6-7 ATS)

Location: Petco Park (San Diego, Calif.)

TV / Time: 8 p.m. ET | Fox

Texas Bowl Odds

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Spread: Ole Miss -4

Total: 65

Records: TTU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS) / MISS (8-4 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV/ Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl Odds

Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7)

Spread: Minnesota -7

Total: 42

Records: SYR (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS) / MIN (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS)

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

TV / Time: 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl Odds

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Spread: Florida State -8

Total: 62

Records: OKLA (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS) / FSU (9-3 SU; 8-4 ATS)

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

TV / Time: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Alamo Bowl Odds

No. 21 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Spread: Texas -3.5

Total: 65

Records: TEX (8-4 SU; 8-4 ATS) / WSH (10-2 SU; 7-5 ATS)

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

TV / Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 30

Mayo Bowl Odds

Maryland vs. No. 25 N.C. State

Spread: Maryland -1.5

Total: 45

Records: MD (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS) / NCST (8-4 SU; 4-8 ATS)

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sun Bowl Odds

Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA

Spread: UCLA -4

Total: 60.5

Records: PIT (8-4 SU; 5-7 ATS) / UCLA (9-3 SU; 6-6 ATS)

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

TV / Time: 2 p.m. ET | CBS

Gator Bowl Odds

No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina

Spread: Notre Dame -5.5

Total: 53.5

Records: ND (8-4 SU; 6-6 ATS) / SC (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS)

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

TV/ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN