2022-23 College Football Bowl Games Spreads and Lines
Outside of March Madness on the hardwood, the best time of year has arrived for sports bettors!
The Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 gets all the action of bowl season underway, which concludes with the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9.
Be sure to follow along here at SI Betting all bowl season long as our team will supply the information you will need to make successful investments!
The college football championship futures market at SI Sportsbook finds No.1 Georgia (-150) as the major favorite ahead of No. 2 Michigan (+275), No. 4 Ohio State (+350) and No. 3 TCU (+1100).
Respected money information from Las Vegas has posted a 11-6-3 against the spread (ATS) record (67.7%) over the last 20 plays.
Ahead of the games—which will captivate our attention and our betting bankrolls—here are all the opening lines, including the teams’ straight-up (SU) and ATS records.
2022-23 College Football Bowl Game Odds
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl Odds
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Spread: Miami (Ohio) -11
Total: 44
Records: MOH 6-6 (SU; 5-7 ATS)/UAB (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN
Cure Bowl Odds
No. 22 UTSA vs. No. 23 Troy
Spread: UTSA -1.5
Total: 55
Records: UTSA (11-2 SU; 7-6 ATS)/TROY (11-2 SU; 10-3 ATS)
Location: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
TV/ Time: 3 p.m. ET | ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl Odds
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
Spread: Louisville -2.5
Total: 45
Records: CIN (9-3 SU; 3-8-1 ATS)/LOU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)
TV/ Time: 11 a.m. ET | ESPN
Celebration Bowl Odds
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
Spread: Jackson State -16.5
Records: JST (12-0 SU)/UNCC (9-2 SU)
Total: 55
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
TV/ Time: 12 p.m. ET | ABC
New Mexico Bowl Odds
SMU vs. BYU
Spread: BYU -1.5
Total: 74
Records: SMU (7-5 SU; 5-7 ATS)/BYU (7-5 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M)
TV/Time: 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
LA Bowl Odds
Washington State vs. Fresno State
Spread: Washington State -2.5
Total: 54
Records: WSU (7-5 SU; 8-4 ATS); FRES (9-4 SU; 6-7 ATS)
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
TV/Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
LendingTree Bowl Odds
Rice vs. Southern Miss
Spread: Southern Miss -6
Total: 48
Records: RICE (5-7 SU; 7-5 ATS)/USM (6-6 SU; 8-3-1 ATS)
Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
TV/ Time: 5:45 p.m. ET | ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl Odds
Florida vs. No. 17 Oregon State
Spread: Oregon State -6.5
Total: 55
Records: FLA (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS)/ORST (9-3 SU; 10-2 ATS)
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)
TV/ Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Frisco Bowl Odds
North Texas vs. Boise State
Spread: Boise State -9
Total: 55.5
Records: UNT (7-6 SU; 7-6 ATS); BSU (9-4 SU; 6-6-1 ATS)
Location: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
TV/ Time: 9:15 p.m ET | ESPN
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds
Marshall vs. UConn
Spread: Marshall -10.5
Total: 40
Records: MRSH (8-4 SU; 6-6 ATS)/UConn (6-6 SU; 9-3 ATS)
Location: Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
TV / Time: 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Odds
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
Spread: San Jose State -4.5
Total: 53
Records: EMU (8-4 SU; 6-5-1 ATS) / SJSU (7-4 SU; 4-7 ATS)
Location: Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
TV / Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl Odds
Liberty vs. Toledo
Spread: Toledo -1
Total: 54.5
Records: LIB (8-4 SU; 5-7 ATS) / TOL (8-5 SU; 5-8 ATS)
Location: FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
TV / Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl Odds
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
Spread: South Alabama -5
Total: 60.5
Records: WKU (8-5 SU; 8-5 ATS) / USA (10-2 SU; 7-4-1 ATS)
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
TV / Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl Odds
Baylor vs. Air Force
Spread: Baylor -6.5
Total: 47
Records: BAY (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / AFA (9-3 SU; 6-6 ATS)
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
TV / Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Friday, Dec. 23
Independence Bowl Odds
Louisiana vs. Houston
Spread: Houston -5
Total: 61
Records: ULL (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS / HOU (7-5 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
TV / Time: 3 p.m. ET | ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl Odds
Wake Forest vs. Missouri
Spread: Wake Forest -3.5
Total: 62
Records: WAKE (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS) / MIZZ (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
TV / Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl Odds
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Spread: San Diego State -3.5
Total: 47.5
Records: MTU 7-5 SU; 5-6-1 ATS / SDSU 7-5 SU; 5-7 ATS
Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)
TV / Time: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl Odds
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
Spread: New Mexico State -1
Total: 49.5
Records: NMSU (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / BGSU (6-6 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)
TV / Time: 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl Odds
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
Spread: Georgia Southern -4
Total: 64
Records: GASO (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / BUFF (6-6 SU; 6-5-1 ATS)
Location: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
First Responder Bowl Odds
Memphis vs. Utah State
Spread: Memphis -9.5
Total: 62
Records: MEM (6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS) / USU (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
TV / Time: 3:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Birmingham Bowl Odds
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
Spread: East Carolina (-7)
Total: 63
Records: CCU (9-3 SU; 4-7-1 ATS) / ECU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
TV / Time: 6:45 p.m. ET | ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl Odds
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Spread: Wisconsin -3.5
Total: 48
Records: WIS (6-6 SU; 5-7 ATS) / OKST (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS)
Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
TV / Time: 10:15 p.m. ET / ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl Odds
Central Florida vs. Duke
Spread: Central Florida -2.5
Total: 61.5
Records: UCF 9-4 SU; 7-6 ATS / DUKE 8-4 SU; 8-4 ATS
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
TV / Time: 2 p.m ET | ESPN
Liberty Bowl Odds
Kansas vs. Arkansas
Spread: Arkansas -5
Total: 67
Records: KU 6-6 SU; 7-4-1 ATS / ARK 6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
TV / Time: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Holiday Bowl Odds
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
Spread: Oregon -105.
Total: 73.5
Records: ORE (9-3 SU; 8-4 ATS) / UNC (9-4 SU; 6-7 ATS)
Location: Petco Park (San Diego, Calif.)
TV / Time: 8 p.m. ET | Fox
Texas Bowl Odds
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Spread: Ole Miss -4
Total: 65
Records: TTU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS) / MISS (8-4 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TV/ Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl Odds
Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7)
Spread: Minnesota -7
Total: 42
Records: SYR (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS) / MIN (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)
TV / Time: 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl Odds
Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State
Spread: Florida State -8
Total: 62
Records: OKLA (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS) / FSU (9-3 SU; 8-4 ATS)
Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
TV / Time: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Alamo Bowl Odds
No. 21 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington
Spread: Texas -3.5
Total: 65
Records: TEX (8-4 SU; 8-4 ATS) / WSH (10-2 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
TV / Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Friday, Dec. 30
Mayo Bowl Odds
Maryland vs. No. 25 N.C. State
Spread: Maryland -1.5
Total: 45
Records: MD (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS) / NCST (8-4 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN
Sun Bowl Odds
Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA
Spread: UCLA -4
Total: 60.5
Records: PIT (8-4 SU; 5-7 ATS) / UCLA (9-3 SU; 6-6 ATS)
Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
TV / Time: 2 p.m. ET | CBS
Gator Bowl Odds
No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina
Spread: Notre Dame -5.5
Total: 53.5
Records: ND (8-4 SU; 6-6 ATS) / SC (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
TV/ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN