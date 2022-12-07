While the Seahawks are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Panthers have surprisingly won two of their last three games.

The Panthers travel cross-country to take on the Seahawks this weekend in Seattle.

Carolina was on bye last week and defeated the Broncos and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson the week prior. Seattle survived a scare on the road against the Rams last week to maintain its hold on the final playoff spot in the NFC.

The Panthers are winless on the road so far and are on their third quarterback this year with Sam Darnold under center. But, Carolina has been more competitive as of late, with a 2-1 record over its last three games. The Seahawks have historically played well at Lumen Field and they are 3-2 at home this season. After two consecutive losses, Seattle got back in the win column against a division foe in Week 13.

Panthers vs. Seahawks Odds

Moneyline: Panthers (+165) | Seahawks (-200)

Spread: CAR +4.5 (-118) | SEA -4.5 (+100)

Total: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Bet on Panthers-Seahawks at SI Sportsbook

There’s not much to like about the Panthers’ offense. It ranks 25th in scoring (19.2 ppg) and 29th in passing yards (174.6). The run game is passable with the 18th-most yards per game on the ground (116.8). With Christian McCaffrey gone, the bulk of the workload has fallen to D’Onta Foreman with Chuba Hubbard falling in line behind him. Darnold, in his season debut two weeks ago, threw for 164 yards and a touchdown and ran one in as well. He also linked up with DJ Moore four times for 103 yards—it was Moore’s second 100-yard game all year.

Carolina’s defense is 14th in the league in points allowed (22.2) but has yielded a total of just 38 points over its last three games. Teams have found success running against the Panthers, but it’s been a bit more difficult to pass against their secondary.

The Seahawks are among the league’s top offenses and Geno Smith has his team fifth in scoring average (26.5) and seventh in passing yards (244.4). The running game is generally solid as well, but rookie running back Kenneth Walker went down with an injury last week and is questionable against Carolina. In the passing game, Smith frequently finds receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in tight spots for big gains.

Conversely, Seattle’s defense is the fifth-worst in the NFL, allowing nearly as many points (25.3) as it scores. Even the Rams, with backup quarterback John Wolford and Cam Akers in the backfield, moved the ball well against this unit. The Seahawks are the second-worst run defense in the NFL and allow more than 150 yards per game on average. They don’t offer much resistance in the secondary, either.

Odds Trends and Betting Insights

The Seahawks are 0-3 against the spread over their last three games. The over is 7-5 in Seattle games this season, which is one of the higher marks in the league. The Panthers are 3-0 against the spread in their last three contests and the under has hit in each of those games. For the season, only four of 12 Carolina games have hit the over.

Panthers Straight-Up Record: 4–8

Panthers Against the Spread Record: 6–6

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 7–5

Seahawks Against the Spread Record: 6–6