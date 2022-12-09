UFC 282 Odds and Best Bets: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 282 returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as former champion Jan Blachowicz looks to reclaim the vacant light heavyweight title when he faces Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of a stacked card.

The co-main event features rising star Paddy Pimblett attempting to remain undefeated in the UFC when he takes on veteran lightweight Jared Gordon.

Our staff provided their best bets for the card.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Odds

Date: Saturday Dec 10, 2022 | 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nev.

Cameron Saaiman (-350) vs. Steven Koslow (+275)

Vinicius Salvador (-250) vs. Daniel da Silva (+205)

TJ Brown (-110) vs. Erik Silva (-110)

Billy Quarantillo (-167) vs. Alexander Hernandez (+140)

Chris Curtis (+138) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-163)

Edmen Shabazyan (-300) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+240)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-175) vs. Chris Daukaus (+145)

Paul Rosas Jr. (-250) vs. Jay Perrin (+205)

Bryce Mitchell (+125) vs. Ilia Topuria (-150)

Darren Till (+145) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (-175)

Santiago Ponzibbio (+155) vs. Alex Morono (-188)

Paddy Pimblett (-275) vs. Jared Gordon (+250)

Jan Blachowicz (+240) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-300)

The next UFC champion from Dagestan is about to be crowned. Already riding a nine-fight win streak, Magomed Ankalaev should win the light heavyweight title at UFC 282. He is the better striker and wrestler and will control this fight on the ground. By the end of 282, Dagestan will have another champion. BET Ankalaev via SUB (+900)

In the co-main event, Jared Gordon has been listed as a significant underdog against Paddy the Baddy Pimblett. Pimblett has been on record all week all but guaranteeing a first-round stoppage. While I do believe Pimblett to be more well rounded with more paths to victory, I do not see Gordon going down without a fight. This bout gives me Chimaev vs. Burns vibes, and I do not seeing it being stopped early. BET: Fight to go the distance (+140); Pimblett via DEC (+275)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto: