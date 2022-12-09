SI Sportsbook Promo Code for Colorado: Bet $20 and Win $200

Colorado sports bettors can get $200 in free bets with this Promo Code from SI Sportsbook for any NFL game including the Broncos matchup with the Chiefs.

Before the start of the season, there were high hopes for Broncos' fans after signing Russell Wilson to a massive contract and the expectation that Javonte Williams would develop into a stud running back. Twelve games later, Denver has the worst offense in the NFL (13.8 points per game) with one of the worst records (3-9). Wilson only has eight passing touchdowns with a career-low completion rate (60.1). He has been sacked 38 times. In Week 14, they take on one of the NFL's best teams when the Chiefs travel to Empower Field at Mile High as 5.5. point road favorites.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds and Betting Insights

SI Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 5.5 point favorite over the Broncos, with an over/under of 43.5. The Chiefs scored a minimum of 20 points on 11 of their 12 matchups. On the flip side, Denver scored one touchdown or fewer in 10 of their 12 games while scoring over 16 points in just two contests.

The Broncos have one of the best young cornerbacks (Patrick Surtain) in the league, with better-than-expected play on defense (204 points allowed – 2nd). Denver has risk vs. the run (1,441 yards – 19th) while allowing seven rushing scores. Quarterbacks gain only 5.4 yards per passing attempt with minimal damage in passing touchdowns (9 – lowest in the league).

Wilson will be without Courtland Sutton, leaving their passing offense with questionable depth behind Jerry Jeudy (ankle). Since arriving in Denver, Latavius Murray has gained only 3.7 yards per carry and 4.8 yards per catch.

Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (3,808) with a league-high 30 passing touchdowns. In addition, he continues to be active in running the ball (44 rushes for 283 yards and 2 touchdowns). Travis Kelce has already set a career-high in touchdowns (12) while well on his way to his seventh consecutive year with over 1,000 yards receiving. Isiah Pacheco took over the lead running back role in Week 10, leading to 67 rushes for 324 yards and two scores over four games with three catches for 33 yards. This missing link in the Chiefs’ passing game is an elite playmaker at wide receiver. JuJu Smith-Schuster looked the part after eight games (44 catches for 582 and two touchdowns), but a concussion derailed his production over the past four weeks.

Kansas City sits sixth in rushing yards allowed (1,274) despite runners gaining 4.4 yards per carry. Their run defense tightens up in the red zone (seven touchdowns). The Chiefs will give up passing scores (24 allowed), with weakness in their pass rush (23 sacks). They rank 23rd in passing yards allowed (2,847 – 6.6 yards per pass attempt).

Any wager on the Denver feels like a Hail Mary. Patrick Mahomes will dink and dunk his way down the field, creating many scoring chances. I expect Kansas City to win comfortably after coming off a loss to the Bengals. Unfortunately, Russell Wilson can’t revive this offense, and the Broncos’ defense will show cracks vs. a top-tier offense.

The over has come in only once in 12 Broncos games, so stay away from betting on the total.

