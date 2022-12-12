Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Argentina Defeats Netherlands
Argentina-Croatia World Cup Semifinal Odds and Betting Preview

Argentina are the slight favorite to beat Croatia in Tuesday's World Cup semifinal.

Argentina
Croatia
SI Sportsbook has released odds for Tuesday’s semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Croatia eliminated Brazil in penalty kicks 4-2 to upset the five-time World Cup champions and advance to the semifinals on Friday.

On Saturday, Argentina won in penalty kicks 4-3 to defeat the Netherlands, and this semifinal round will now feature the last two World Cup runners-up.

Argentina is favored (-120) at SI Sportsbook. Star forward Lionel Messi's 14 chances created are the most in this year's tournament, and his five goals scores are also tied for first; however, Argentina has struggled to close out matches late.

Argentina will be without full-backs Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña, as both serve yellow card suspensions for this semifinal round.

Croatia, who beat Argentina 3-0 in the Group stage in 2018, has somehow managed to arrive at the semifinal round with just one win. In contrast to Argentina, who nearly lost two-point leads in both knockout matches, Croatia has come from behind in regular time in both knockout matches to ultimately win both in penalty kicks. Luka Modric looked in excellent form vs. Brazil, despite being 37 years old, and this team will be playing with confidence after knocking off Brazil. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has come up big every time he has been called upon.

Brazil was the favorite to win this year's World Cup, entering the competition at +350. Those who backed Croatia are hopeful with their +3500 ticket. Croatia was a finalist at the last World Cup.

Argentina entered this year’s tournament as the second-most favored team (+500), and with England knocked out on Saturday, they now own +163 odds to win it all, behind only the reigning World Cup Champion France.

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. Croatia World Cup Semifinal Odds

Moneyline: Argentina (-120) | Tie (+230) | Croatia (+350)
Spread: Argentina -1 (+250) | Tie -1 (+230) | Croatia +1 (-110)
Total: 0.5: O (-120) | U (+600); 1.5: O (-250) | U (+160); 2.5: O (+135) | U (-200)
Both teams to score: Yes +120 | No -167
Game Info: Dec. 13, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | Fox

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

SI Sportsbook has a great offer for the World Cup! Bet $1 and win $100

