SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Breakdown: Week 15
North Texas-Boise State Frisco Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

A best bet for the Frisco Bowl between double-digit favorite Boise State and North Texas.

The final bowl matchup from Saturday features heavy favorite Boise State taking on North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

The Mean Green fired coach Seth Littrell last week. The program has a veteran interim coach in defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, but the rest of the staff is starting to scatter for other jobs. 

And remember, this was a tough matchup for the Mean Green even without the upheaval of a coaching change — the Mountain West is a stronger league than Conference USA, and Boise tends to have the best talent annually in the MWC. The Broncos allowed a league-low 4.66 yards per play.

North Texas vs. Boise State Frisco Bowl Odds

  • Spread: North Texas +10.5 (-118) | Boise State -10.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: UNT (+275) | BOIS (-400)
  • Total: 59.5 – Over (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)
  • Game Info: Dec. 17, 2022 | 9:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

North Texas Straight-Up Record: 7-6
North Texas Against the Spread Record: 7-6

Boise State Straight-Up Record: 9-4
Boise StateAgainst the Spread Record: 6–6-1

Boise freshman quarterback Taylen Green struggled against Fresno State in the MWC championship game but is an intriguing talent — big, mobile and an improving passer. He’s accounted for 21 touchdowns passing and running despite not taking over the position until October. 

BET: Boise State -10.5 (-110)

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

