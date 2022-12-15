These five women’s college basketball games are worth betting on to close out 2022.

The women’s college basketball national title contenders are starting to emerge and one thing remains clear: South Carolina is still the team to beat.

The Gamecocks are undefeated (9-0) in their quest to repeat as champion and win their third title dating back to the 2017 season. Stanford looks like a strong contender, while UConn is is not its usual self due to injuries.

These last few weeks of December provide strong non-conference matchups, as well as some tasty conference tilts that can shape those leagues.

Here are the top women’s college basketball games to bet on during the holiday season and before the calendar turns to Jan. 1, 2023.

Dec. 18: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Arguably the best women’s college basketball game of the final two-plus weeks of the year tips off Sunday when undefeated No. 6 Virginia Tech hosts No. 5 Notre Dame.

These two teams are both top ACC contenders and this game will go a long way toward showing just how legit Virginia Tech is since it has yet to beat a currently ranked team. Notre Dame, meanwhile, recently downed UConn.

This game features an elite offense in Notre Dame clashing against Virginia Tech’s lockdown defense. This should be a fun game for bettors.

Dec. 18: Arizona vs. Baylor

Sunday’s slate also features a high-profile top-20 matchup between Arizona and Baylor in Dallas.

No. 20 Arizona could really use a win since it has yet to beat a ranked team and recently lost at home by 27 points to No. 22 Kansas. No. 18 Baylor has played a harder schedule but has gone just 1-2 against ranked teams, defeating No. 25 Villanova.

Both teams feature high-powered offenses that can light up the scoreboard with Arizona ranking 12th in points per game.

Dec. 20: Michigan vs. North Carolina

Two top-20 teams from the ACC and Big Ten collide when North Carolina battles Michigan in Charlotte.

No. 19 Michigan would be ranked higher if not for an ugly loss last time out against Toledo, while No. 7 North Carolina already owns two top-25 wins.

This is another game that will be remembered for seeding in March. Michigan’s Emily Kiser is one to keep an eye on for her scoring prowess.

Dec. 28: UConn vs. Creighton

No. 9 UConn is more vulnerable than in most years due to injuries and perhaps this is the year a conference foe finally gives it a run for its money.

A road game against a ranked No. 16 Creighton team is no easy task and will be a good barometer of whether the Huskies are still heads above their Big East foes.

Dec. 30: UCLA vs. Oregon

The Pac-12 is deep this year and two of its better teams collide just before the new year when No. 16 Oregon hosts No. 10 UCLA in an intriguing battle.

UCLA’s only loss is to South Carolina, while Oregon has only lost to North Carolina. UCLA will have to find a way to stop Oregon’s offense, which averages the 11th-most points per game.

The winner could be the toughest Pac-12 challenge to Stanford.

