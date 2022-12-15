Skip to main content
France Beats Morocco to Return to World Cup Final
Argentina-France World Cup Final Betting Preview

Messi and Argentina look to prevent Mbappe and France from repeating in evenly matched championship game.

Sunday’s World Cup final between reigning champion France and Argentina sets up to be one for the ages. SI Sportsbook has given the teams nearly even odds, with any choice playing plus-money. It’s an enticing game to bet, with no team being a clear favorite. No matter who you pick, if you pick correctly, your profit is guaranteed to be more than your investment. It’s an enticing scenario for bettors.

Argentina features a player who many consider the best in the game’s history in Lionel Messi, while France boasts arguably the best player in the game today, Kyllian Mbappe. Both Messi and Mbappe are also battling for the Golden Boot -- the award that goes to the tournament’s top scorer. They are tied with five goals each heading into Sunday’s matchup.

France’s Kyllian Mbappe

Kyllian Mbappe and France look to repeat at World Cup champions.

France enters this match after beating Morocco, 2-0, in the semifinals. The French team scored a goal in each half, but was not overly impressive. On Sunday, France should come out fired up as they will be competing to be the first team to repeat as World Cup champions since Brazil did it in 1962.

Argentina is looking to secure the country's first World Cup title since 1986. Argentina advanced to the final after a strong 3-0 win vs. Croatia, and they will look to Messi to keep their momentum going.

These two teams last met in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, with France edging Argentina, 4-3, on their way to the title.

Here is the current market at SI Sportsbook:

Moneyline
Argentina (+180)
Tie (+200)
France (+170)

Both teams to score:
Yes -105
No -133

Total Goals Over/Under:
.5 Over -1205 | Under +600
1.5 Over -250 | Under +160
2.5 Over +135 | Under -200

Against the Spread
Argentina +1 (-225)
Tie (+310)
France -1 (+490)

