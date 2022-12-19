Jalen Hurts is in danger of missing the Eagles’ Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys after spraining his shoulder in Week 15.

The Eagles play the Cowboys in Week 16 but may have to do so without MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia’s quarterback reportedly suffered a left shoulder sprain against the Bears on Sunday and could be miss the divisional game.

X-rays on Hurt’s throwing shoulder reportedly came back negative, but the Eagles are likely to play it safe with the NFC’s top seed all but wrapped up. Initial reports suggests Hurts could miss the remainder of the regular season.

Eagles fans aren’t the only ones panicking about Hurts sitting out of the NFC East rivalry game in Dallas with oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook adjusting the spread from the Eagles as one-point underdogs to the Eagles now as six-point underdogs.

Gardner Minshew would start at quarterback if Hurts is unable to play.

Philadelphia currently has the NFL’s best record at 13-1 and is in the drivers’ seat for the NFC’s top seed. The Eagles have the second-best odds at SI Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl (+400), behind only the AFC-leading Bills (+350).

Unlike the Super Bowl futures market, the MVP futures odds have changed drastically due to Hurts’s injury. Hurts and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had similar odds to win the award but Mahomes is now the strong favorite with -225 odds, while Hurts has been pushed down from -175 to +250 odds.

Philadelphia finishes the season by hosting the Saints and Giants.