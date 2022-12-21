Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 Week 16 Breakdown
SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 Week 16 Breakdown

Commanders vs. 49ers Odds, Bets, Predictions: 49ers Are Dominant Against the Spread

The Commanders travel across the country to Santa Clara where the 49ers look to extend their seven-game win streak.

In this story:

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

If you're a fan of defensive football, then the matchup between the Commanders and 49ers is the game for you. Both teams have strong defenses, with San Francisco ranking No. 1 in both fewest points allowed per game and fewest yards allowed per game.

When it comes to betting, the 49ers have the edge, with a 9-5 record against the spread compared to Washington's 7-6-1 ATS record. The 49ers have also covered the spread in their last five games, making them a strong pick for bettors.

San Francisco is an even stronger bet when listed as a home favorite, a role they have succeeded in with a 5-1 ATS record. Plus, they have a strong 6-3 ATS record following a win, so they should be able cover the 7.5-point spread.

The over/under could be a bit trickier to predict, as the over has only cashed in one of Washington's last seven games following a loss. With both teams boasting such strong defenses, it's possible the over/under could stay on the lower side.

Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds:

  • Moneyline: Commanders +275 | 49ers -350
  • Spread: Commanders +7.5 (-118) | 49ers -7.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under: Over 38 (-110) | Under 38 (-110)

Key Offensive Playmaker: Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers are on a seven-game winning streak despite losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and being forced to start third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers offense hasn’t skipped a beat thanks in large part to running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Panthers running back who was traded to San Francisco in the middle of the season has racked up over 1,000 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and remains a major threat in the passing attack with over 500 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Washington's defense has been solid against the run. They rank in the top 10 in the league in rushing yards allowed per game and have only given up a total of eight rushing touchdowns all season.

Despite Washington's strong defense, McCaffrey will still be a tough test for them. His versatility as both a runner and a receiver make him a unique challenge for any defense, and his quickness and agility make him tough to bring down.

In the end, it's a tough call, but the 49ers' strong ATS record and dominant defense give them the edge in this matchup. If you're looking to place a bet, the 49ers might be the safer pick.

Commanders Record: 7-6-1

Commanders Against the Spread Record: 7-6-1

49ers Record: 10-4

49ers Against the Spread Record: 9-5

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

Latest News

Dec 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) looks to pass while under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field.

Broncos-Rams Christmas Week 16 Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during the game vs. the Buccaneers.

Eagles-Cowboys Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

Zay Jones scored three touchdowns in the Jaguars’ win over the Cowboys.

Jaguars-Jets ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with wide receivers Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs after a touchdown was scored.

Bills-Bears Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins

Falcons-Ravens Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now