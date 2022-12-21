The Commanders travel across the country to Santa Clara where the 49ers look to extend their seven-game win streak.

If you're a fan of defensive football, then the matchup between the Commanders and 49ers is the game for you. Both teams have strong defenses, with San Francisco ranking No. 1 in both fewest points allowed per game and fewest yards allowed per game.

When it comes to betting, the 49ers have the edge, with a 9-5 record against the spread compared to Washington's 7-6-1 ATS record. The 49ers have also covered the spread in their last five games, making them a strong pick for bettors.

San Francisco is an even stronger bet when listed as a home favorite, a role they have succeeded in with a 5-1 ATS record. Plus, they have a strong 6-3 ATS record following a win, so they should be able cover the 7.5-point spread.

The over/under could be a bit trickier to predict, as the over has only cashed in one of Washington's last seven games following a loss. With both teams boasting such strong defenses, it's possible the over/under could stay on the lower side.

Commanders +7.5 (-118) | 49ers -7.5 (+100) Over/Under: Over 38 (-110) | Under 38 (-110)

Key Offensive Playmaker: Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers are on a seven-game winning streak despite losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and being forced to start third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers offense hasn’t skipped a beat thanks in large part to running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Panthers running back who was traded to San Francisco in the middle of the season has racked up over 1,000 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and remains a major threat in the passing attack with over 500 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Washington's defense has been solid against the run. They rank in the top 10 in the league in rushing yards allowed per game and have only given up a total of eight rushing touchdowns all season.

Despite Washington's strong defense, McCaffrey will still be a tough test for them. His versatility as both a runner and a receiver make him a unique challenge for any defense, and his quickness and agility make him tough to bring down.

Betting Trends and Prediction:

In the end, it's a tough call, but the 49ers' strong ATS record and dominant defense give them the edge in this matchup. If you're looking to place a bet, the 49ers might be the safer pick.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.