Bills-Bears Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread

The undefined remain the top seed in the AFC, thanks to an earlier season win over the Chiefs. They’ve won five straight games, but their offense has lost some passing luster over seven matchups (218/2, 205/0, 330/1, 197/1, 253/2, 223/2, and 147/1) before the “snow game” vs. the Dolphins (304/4). Josh Allen only has one completion of 40 yards or more since Week 9. The most significant game for the Bills down the stretch comes next week against the Bengals on the road. Cincy must run the table, and Buffalo loses one other contest to give up the first-place seeding. The Chiefs can also jump the Bills in the AFC rankings if they finish ahead of Buffalo.

The undefined have lost seven consecutive games, with four losses totaling 12 points. Justin Fields remains a beast running the ball over his last eight games (101/806/7). Chicago’s demise on the defensive side of the ball remains stopping the run (434/2,014/24). Over the previous seven contests, the Bears allowed 29 touchdowns and seven field goals on 71 possessions (32.2 points per game). Chicago doesn’t have the receiving personnel to beat a top-pass defense. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, but four other teams have four wins. At this point, they are playing for only pride and the 2023 NFL Draft order.

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Moneyline: Bills (-400) | Bears (+310)

Spread: BUF -7.5 (-125) | CHI +7.5 (+105)

Total: 40.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Game Info: Saturday, December 24th, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS



Bills Straight-Up Record: 11-3

Bills Against The Spread Record: 6-7-1



Bears Straight-Up Record: 3-11

Bears Against The Spread Record: 5-8-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Since Week 2, Buffalo has had nine wins and three losses, but they failed to cover the spread in seven matchups. In addition, the under has been the winning side in all seven of their road matchups. The Bills have been favored in every game this season, and their streak is at eight under wins when being the betting choice on the road.

All signs point to a run-heavy game by both teams, but Josh Allen will attack with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis over the top. A low over/under (40.5) sets the temptation to bet the over.

Possible trap game for Buffalo (Cincinnati next week)

The early reports point to heavy wind and a temperature between 0 and 10 degrees in Chicago.

The Bears passed for fewer than 200 yards in 12 of their 14 matchups while allowing 48 sacks on only 301 pass attempts.

Buffalo hasn’t scored more than three touchdowns in a game on the road since Week 1.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.