A best bet for Thursday’s Jaguars-Jets game. The Jets are small home favorites in this battle of playoff hopefuls.

The Jets (7-7) host the Jaguars (6-8) at MetLife Stadium in Week 16 for Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars are in second place in the AFC South, despite their losing record, while the Jets are tied for third in the AFC East. Both teams still have playoff hopes alive and need to win this Week 16 matchup.

The Jets will go to battle with Zach Wilson, who lost the starting job to Mike White in Week 12, but returns to start his second in a row since White was injured in Week 14. Wilson has not been impressive this season, but versus the Lions last Sunday he did throw for 300 yards and a pair of touchdownss.

The matchup with this Jaguars’ team is also a soft one, as the Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most passing yards to quarterbacks this year, averaging 252 yards allowed per game. Wilson could be in for another good day.

Talented rookie receiver Garrett Wilson leads the team with 110 targets and 966 receiving yards, and he will undoubtedly be heavily involved in this favorable matchup. Zonovan Knight will lead the backfield versus a Jaguars team allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game across the last four contests.

The Jets average 20.1 points per game this season (23rd), while their defense has done much of the heavy lifting, allowing only 18.8 points per game (fourth). Robert Saleh’s team has been tough versus the run and the pass.

The Jaguars come into this game looking for their hot streak to extend to three in a row after upsetting both the Titans and the Cowboys the previous two weeks.

Trevor Lawrence finally looks to be the quarterback he was drafted to be, and receiver Christian Kirk and Zay Jones have proven to be effective weapons. Jones was a big part of the recent two wins, seeing 22 targets for 286 yards and four touchdowns in those matchups. Tight end Evan Engram serves as the third receiver on this team, and he has an impressive 72.6% catch rate on 84 targets this season - an excellent threat to have at tight end.

Running back Travis Etienne has been strong for the Jaguars with four 100-plus yards games this season. This Jacksonville offense is clicking, averaging 23.9 points per game this year (12th), while its defense has been suspect, allowing 23.4 points per game (21st). Jacksonville can be attacked on both the ground and through the air. The question is whether or not New York with Zach Wilson is up to the task.

The weather in this game could be a concern, as it is expected to be rainy and windy at MetLife on Thursday night. The game total of 36.5 reflects that these teams may try to keep the ball more on the ground.

The Jaguars typically run a rushing play 41% of the time (18th), while the Jets rush only 38.7% of the time (24th). The Jets are allowing only 4.1 yards per carry (fifth), while the Jaguars are allowing 4.2 yards per carry (10th).

Moneyline: Jaguars (-110) | Jets (-110)

Spread: JAX +1.5 (-118) | NYJ -1.5 (+100)

Total: 36.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 22, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime



Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 6-8

Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 6–8



Jets Straight-Up Record: 7-7

Jets Against The Spread Record: 8-6



Bet on Jaguars-Jets at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Jaguars’ games have gone over eight times, while Jets’ games have gone over only five times. Jacksonville is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) as an away underdog, while the Jets are just 1-1 ATS and straight-up as a home favorite.

The Jaguars have won four of their last six games, while the Jets have won two of their last six.

With these teams fairly evenly matched on paper, I’m going to ride the hot hand and take the Jaguars and the points. Even with the weather and Jacksonville playing on the road, I trust Lawrence more than Zach Wilson.

BET: Jaguars +1.5 (-118)

