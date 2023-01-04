Jets-Dolphins Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Dolphins are small home favorites against the Jets in Week 18. Miami needs a win if it hopes to make the playoffs.

Two AFC East rivals who have witnessed their once promising seasons spiral downward will battle in Week 18 while looking to snap five-game losing streaks.

The Jets, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, will encounter a Miami club with fading playoff hopes. The Dolphins can secure the 7-seed in the AFC with a victory over New York, combined with a Bills’ win over the Patriots. Should the Patriots beat the Bills in Week 18, Miami would be eliminated.

New York owns the longest playoff drought in the NFL dating back to 2010 and has lost six of its last seven games after starting the season 6-3. The Jets, who are a disappointing 2-5 against the spread (ATS) on the road, are 0-3 ATS since Week 15.

Miami could be down to third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson under center and has posted a dismal 2-3 ATS mark since Week 13.

The Dolphins are 8-2 SU and 7-3-1 ATS over the last 10 games in the AFC East rivalry. New York won the first meeting this season, 40-17, back in Week 5, covering as a three-point home underdog.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

Moneyline: NYJ (+100) | MIAMI (-118)

Spread: NYJ +1.5 (-118) | MIA -1.5 (+100)

Total: 38.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 8, 2023 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Jets Straight-Up Record: 7-9

Jets Against The Spread Record: 8-8

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 8-8

Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 8-8

Odds and Betting Insights

After last week’s horrendous showing at Seattle, many Jets coaches and players are on the hot seat. It was clear that Mike White was hampered by his rib injury and should not have played. His inability to use his lower body on throws affected his accuracy, as well as hindered his effectiveness to complete passes down the field.

Despite Miami possessing a porous pass defense surrendering the sixth-most passing yards per game (240.1), it's hard to envision an injured White-led offense taking advantage of the favorable matchup. The young signal-caller, who has Garrett Wilson at his disposal, was only able to connect with his emerging talent on three of 11 targets for 11 yards in the loss against the Seahawks.

The Jets have failed to score a touchdown in each of their last two games and have failed to establish a running game. Over their last four games, New York has averaged only 66.8 rushing yards per game. The Jets face a difficult matchup on the ground against a Dolphins’ defense that has surrendered the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (107.1).

In Week 5, Breece Hall ran for the most yards of any running back against Miami this season by gaining 97 yards on 18 carries. However, the talented rookie will not be available after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

For all those who claim New York’s 2023 starting quarterback is not on the roster, it is hard to make a full evaluation on White while he’s impeded by fractured ribs.

Miami’s running game, which ranks 27th in rushing (only 95.3 yards per game), finds a favorable matchup against a Jets’ defense that has allowed 4.2 yards per rush to running backs over their recent five-game losing streak.

Miami’s aerial attack is anchored by Tyreek Hill, who is second in the NFL in both receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,687). The Dolphins rank third in the NFL with an average of 273.2 passing yards per game but are a mere shell of that prolific offense without the injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) piloting the unit.

The game total, which opened at 42, has already plunged to 38.5 as oddsmakers are expecting both teams to struggle offensively.

