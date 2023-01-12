Ravens-Bengals AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are expected to roll against a Ravens squad that will likely be without Lamar Jackson in Sunday night’s wild-card showdown.

With bettors now facing an inflated point spread due to the quarterback issues for Baltimore, the value now falls upon investing in player proposition wagers.

The Ravens have watched as backup signal-callers Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown have combined to throw two touchdowns and five interceptions during Jackson’s five-game absence, which makes backing their players a risky move.

Burrow, who has thrown 12 touchdowns over his last five games, is expected to heavily target Ja’Marr Chase, who has three touchdowns in his last four games.

Last week, respected money in Las Vegas swept the board on Sunday in NFL player props. For this matchup, they have targeted three skill position players from the Bengals to outperform the expectations of oddsmakers.

Let’s take a deeper look at where they made investments!

Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ravens-Bengals AFC Wild-Card Player Props

Chase is once again displaying his dominance in the end zone by scoring three touchdowns in his last four games. Against the Ravens this season, the star wideout has tallied 15 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. In four playoff games last season, Chase was a major factor in the Bengals’ offense and averaged 14.7 yards per reception. He will likely lead the club in targets Sunday. Grab the plus-odds on the receiver’s ‘Anytime Touchdown’ market at +100, armed with the knowledge he has scored 12 touchdowns in 16 career home games (75%).

Joe Mixon, who leads the Bengals with 814 rushing yards, has been solid in the passing game as well, hauling in the third-most receptions (60) on the club. The versatile back has been a major factor in the passing game of late by hauling in 17 receptions for 117 yards over his last three games. The veteran back has eclipsed this projection in three consecutive games, as well as five of his last seven. On the year, Baltimore is allowing 5.53 receptions per game to running backs. In this game, bettors find a projection they need to exploit.

Trenton Irwin serves as the Bengals’ fourth wide receiver and has become involved in the passing game since Halloween. Since Week 8, Irwin has made at least one reception in every game for an average of 15.4 yards per grab. The former Stanford standout has surpassed this projection of five yards in eight of the nine games he has been active this season. Drawing an average of 2.6 targets per game, this player prop investment which has hit at a 88.9% clip offers solid value.

PROP BETS:

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals: Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Joe Mixon, WR, Bengals: Over 3.5 Receptions (-141)

Trenton Irwin, WR, Bengals: Over 5.5 receiving yards (-120)

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 33-31-1 ATS + Props +6.45 U

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 25-20 ATS + Props +5.75 U

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS + Prop Wagers +4.00 U

2021 SI Betting NFL: 53-44-1 ATS + Props +14.22 U

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.