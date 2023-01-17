NFL Divisional Round Odds, Lines and Spreads

The NFL playoff field has been slimmed down to eight teams with wild-card weekend in the rearview. Next up is the divisional round when the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC take the field for the first time.

There were two upsets across six wild-card games and four of them were decided by seven points or less. Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs and Eagles, both coming off byes, are favored by a little more than a touchdown against the Jaguars and Giants, respectively, while the divisional games between the Bengals and Bills and Cowboys and 49ers are expected to be a bit closer.

Below you can find the spread, moneyline odds and totals for the four divisional round games, courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional Round Odds

Moneyline: Jaguars (+310) | Chiefs (-400)

Spread: JAX +8.5 (-110) | KC -8.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 21, 2023 | 4:30 p.m. ET | NBC

The Jaguars pulled off a dramatic upset win against the Chargers as two-point underdogs at home. Jacksonville overcame five first-half turnovers and a 27-point deficit for a 31-30 win on a game-winning field goal. These teams met at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10 and the Chiefs won, 27-17, as 9.5-point favorites. Since that game, the Jaguars are 7–1, though they struggled on the road with a 4–5 record in the regular season. Kansas City went 7–1 on its home field this year.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Divisional Round Odds

Moneyline: Giants (+275) | Eagles (-350)

Spread: NYG +7.5 (-110) | PHI -7.5 (-110)

Total: 48 – Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Jan. 21, 2023 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

The Giants and Eagles, NFC East rivals, face off for the third time this season Saturday. Philadelphia won the first two meetings, 48-22, and then 22-16 in Week 18, though New York did not play its starters in the season finale with a playoff spot locked up. The Giants pulled off a wild-card upset on the road in Minnesota, beating the Vikings, 31-24, in a game where they were getting three points. The Eagles, who were 7–2 at Lincoln Financial Field this season, earned a week to rest up after stumbling to the finish line.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Divisional Round Odds

Moneyline: Bengals (+188) | Bills (-225)

Spread: CIN +5 (-110) | BUF -5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 22, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET | CBS

The Bengals and Bills both survived upset bids last weekend to set up a rematch of the Week 17 game that was canceled. Cincinnati beat Baltimore at home, 24-17 as an eight-point favorite in a contest where a defensive touchdown was the difference. Buffalo barely survived playing Miami and its third-string quarterback at home, escaping with a 34-31 victory as a 14-point favorite. The Bills were 7–1 at Highmark Stadium in the regular season and the defending AFC champion Bengals carry a nine-game winning streak into the divisional round.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Divisional Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys (+155) | 49ers (-188)

Spread: DAL +3.5 (-110) | SF -3.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Jan. 22, 2023 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox

The two most dominant teams in the wild-card round face off in San Francisco on Sunday night with a trip to the NFC championship game on the line. The Cowboys beat the Buccaneers, 31-14, as 2.5-point favorites Monday, so they have a short week ahead. The 49ers took over in the second half against the Seahawks after trailing by one at halftime to win 41-23 on Saturday. San Francisco beat Dallas, 23-17, in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, which was the most recent meeting between the teams.

