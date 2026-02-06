2026 Men's Olympic Speed Skating 1000m Odds (Jordan Stolz Favored to Win Gold Medal)
Speed skating is the swimming of the Winter Olympics. What I mean by that is there are a ton of different versions of it. Whether it's long track or short track, short distance or long distance, individual or relay, there will be countless versions of the sport to watch throughout the duration of the event.
In this article, we're talking about the Men's 1000m on the long track. For you Americans reading this, I have good news. An American is set as the overwhelming favorite to win the event. Let's dive into it.
Men's Olympic Speed Skating 1000m Gold Medal Odds
- Jordan Stolz (USA) -900
- Damien Zurek (POL) +750
- Jenning De Boo (NED) +1600
- Joep Wennemars (NED) +2200
- Kjeld Nuis (NED) +5000
- Cooper Mcleod (USA) +10000
- Zhongyan Ning (CHN) +5000
- Marten Liiv (EST) +10000
- Conor McDermott-Mostowy (USA) +10000
- Finn Sonnekalb (GER) +10000
- Ziwen Lian (CHN) +10000
- Ryota Kojima (JPN) +10000
- Marek Kania (POL) +10000
- Laurent Dubreuil (CAN) +10000
- Kazuya Yamada (JPN) +10000
- Taiyo Nonomura (JPN) +10000
- Mathias Voste (BEL) +10000
- Piotr Michalski (POL) +10000
Jordan Stolz of the United States is set as the -900 favorite to win the gold medal in the 1000m, which is an implied probability of 90%. Stolz has won every gold medal in every World Cup 1000m event he's raced, dating back to the Tomaszów Mazowiecki event in the middle of the 2023-2024 season.
To put it plainly, he's the most elite speed skater in the world right now, and it'd be hard to imagine him not winning the gold medal in these Winter Games. Don't bother putting your money on anyone else.
Pick: Jordan Stolz (USA) -900 via FanDuel
