2026 Men's Olympic Speed Skating 1000m Odds (Jordan Stolz Favored to Win Gold Medal)

Speed skating is the swimming of the Winter Olympics. What I mean by that is there are a ton of different versions of it. Whether it's long track or short track, short distance or long distance, individual or relay, there will be countless versions of the sport to watch throughout the duration of the event.

In this article, we're talking about the Men's 1000m on the long track. For you Americans reading this, I have good news. An American is set as the overwhelming favorite to win the event. Let's dive into it.

Men's Olympic Speed Skating 1000m Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jordan Stolz (USA) -900

Damien Zurek (POL) +750

Jenning De Boo (NED) +1600

Joep Wennemars (NED) +2200

Kjeld Nuis (NED) +5000

Cooper Mcleod (USA) +10000

Zhongyan Ning (CHN) +5000

Marten Liiv (EST) +10000

Conor McDermott-Mostowy (USA) +10000

Finn Sonnekalb (GER) +10000

Ziwen Lian (CHN) +10000

Ryota Kojima (JPN) +10000

Marek Kania (POL) +10000

Laurent Dubreuil (CAN) +10000

Kazuya Yamada (JPN) +10000

Taiyo Nonomura (JPN) +10000

Mathias Voste (BEL) +10000

Piotr Michalski (POL) +10000

Jordan Stolz of the United States is set as the -900 favorite to win the gold medal in the 1000m, which is an implied probability of 90%. Stolz has won every gold medal in every World Cup 1000m event he's raced, dating back to the Tomaszów Mazowiecki event in the middle of the 2023-2024 season.

To put it plainly, he's the most elite speed skater in the world right now, and it'd be hard to imagine him not winning the gold medal in these Winter Games. Don't bother putting your money on anyone else.

Pick: Jordan Stolz (USA) -900 via FanDuel

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!