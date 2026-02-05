2026 Women's Olympic Speed Skating 500m Odds (X Favored to Win Gold Medal)
One of the most electric events that takes place in the Winter Olympics is short track speed skating. The shortest of all the speed skating events is the 500m, which has existed for women in the Winter Games since 1992.
Arianna Fontana has dominated this event over the past four editions of the Winter Games. She won the bronze medal in 2010, the silver medal in 2014, and then the gold medal in both 2018 and 2022. She'll be competing again this year, but at 35 years old, the betting market believes it's someone else's time to stand atop the podium.
Olympic Women's Short Track Speed Skating Gold Medal Odds
- Xandra Velzeboer (NED) -160
- Kristen Santos-Griswold (USA) +370
- Arianna Fontana (ITA) +1100
- Courtney Sarault (CAN) +1000
- Corinne Stoddard (USA) +1600
- Kim Boutin (CAN) +1600
- Rikki Doak (CAN) +1800
- Michelle Velzeboer (NED) +2000
- Selma Poutsma (NED) +3000
- Minjeong Choi (KOR) +2700
- Chiara Betti (ITA) +3500
- Natalia Maliszewska (POL) +4500
- Xinran Wang (CHN) +5500
- Florence Brunelle (CAN) +6500
- Danae Blais (CAN) +6500
- Chutong Zhang (CHN) +10000
- Gilli Kim (KOR) +10000
- Hanne Desmet (BEL) +10000
- Sara Luca Bacskai (HUN) +10000
- Valentina Ascic (CRO) +10000
- Kamila Sellier-Stormowska (POL) +10000
- Nikola Mazur (POL) +10000
Xander Velzboer from the Netherlands is the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal at -160, an implied probability of 61.54%. She won the ISU World Championships in the 500m in 2022, 2023, and 2025. She also won the ISU European Championships in the 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m relay, and mixed team relay earlier this year. She also won the ISU European Championships in the 500m in 2024. It's clear why she's the favorite heading into the Winter Games, already having established herself as one of the very best women's short track skaters in the world right now.
Kristen Santos-Griswold from the USA is the only other skater with a legitimate shot to defeat Velzboer. She won the 2024-25 ISU Crystal Globe trophy in 2024-25, but a disappointing 2025 ISU World Short Track Championship has her a step below Velzboer heading into this year's Winter Games.
Pick: Xandra Velzeboer (NED) -160 via FanDuel
