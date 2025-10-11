49ers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can San Francisco Pull off Upset?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
The 49ers got a positive injury update on Brock Purdy on Thursday morning, but it didn’t shift the betting odds quite yet.
The oddsmakers are expecting a close game with Tampa Bay as -3 favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup.
49ers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers +3 (-105)
- Buccaneers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers: +136
- Buccaneers: -162
Total
- 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up two points from 47.5 to 49.5.
Who will come out on top in this battle of 4-1 teams?
49ers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep winning, despite the advanced metrics not liking this team. They're just 18th in the NFL in DVOA this season. Their offense has been good, but their 20th ranking on defense and 31st ranking on special teams hurts them.
People haven't talked about how bad their secondary has been this season. They rank 27th in opponent dropback EPA, 31st in opponent dropback success rate, and 21st in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 6.8 yards per throw.
That's a dream scenario for a Kyle Shanahan offense that can scheme up a game plan to torch a bad secondary. We're going to hope that the 49ers get some good injury news this week, and if they do, this 49ers +3 bet is going to look great come Sunday.
Pick: 49ers +3 (-108) via DraftKings
I would also take the 49ers as +3 underdogs on Sunday afternoon.
While the Buccaneers are 4-1, all four of their wins have been by three points or fewer. They failed to cover -6.5 the last time they were home favorites in their 29-27 win over the Jets.
San Francisco also kept it close in its lone loss, a 26-21 defeat against Jacksonville. This should be a close game, and a winning margin of three or less on either side would not surprise me.
Each team should be able to find the end zone a few times, but San Francisco's second field goal will make the difference.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Buccaneers 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
