49ers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Fade San Francisco?)
Brock Purdy (toe, left shoulder) is banged up for the San Francisco 49ers, and it’s caused some massive line movement for their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
San Francisco is favored by just three points against Spencer Rattler and company, a four-point difference from where this line opened up earlier this week. San Fran did win in Week 1 over the Seattle Seahawks, but it could be an upset candidate with Mac Jones likely under center in Week 2.
Spencer Rattler and the Saints had a chance to tie their game with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 on the final drive, but they came up short in a seven-point loss. Could the Saints pull out a shocking win with San Francisco banged up at quarterback (Purdy), tight end (George Kittle) and wide receiver (Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings)?
Here’s how I’d bet on this Week 2 matchup.
49ers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 49ers -3 (-112)
- Saints +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -170
- Saints: +142
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Purdy’s injury has caused some massive line movement in this game, as the 49ers went from seven-point favorites in the opening odds on Sunday night to three-point favorites after Kyle Shanahan shared that Purdy may miss multiple weeks.
Now, bettors have to decide whether or not their willing to trust Mac Jones in this matchup.
49ers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
Based on the odds for this game, oddsmakers are expecting a close matchup – and a low-scoring one – in New Orleans.
The 49ers won in Week 1 on a comeback drive from Purdy, but now bettors have to put their faith in Mac Jones in this game. I just can’t do it.
San Francisco may win this game, but I don’t see it being by much, especially since the Saints were able to hang around with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Two bad quarterbacks are facing off in this game, but Rattler has the benefit of playing behind his home crowd.
This game is likely a stay away when it comes to what I’m betting on Sunday, but I wouldn't mind taking the points with the Saints. If San Fran wins, it’s going to be a slug fest of a game.
Final Score Prediction: 49ers 16, Saints 14
