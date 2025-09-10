49ers vs. Saints Odds Shift Again Following Latest Brock Purdy Injury Update
It's looking more and more likely that the San Francisco 49ers won't have quarterback Brock Purdy available for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.
Purdy is dealing with a left shoulder injury and a toe ailment, and he is considered a "long shot" to play in Week 2, per 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Mac Jones would get the start for the 49ers against the Saints, and Purdy's injury has had a major impact in the betting market. In the opening odds for Week 2, San Francisco was favored by seven points at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Saints.
That line has been consistently cut down since news of Purdy's injuries came to light. By Monday, the line had shifted down from 49ers -7 to 49ers -4.5, a 2.5-point swing. Now, the 49ers are just 3.5-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Based on Shanahan's comments, it seems like Purdy could be facing an uphill battle to return for the 49ers in Week 3 if he misses Sunday's game.
San Francisco pulled out a win in Week 1 with Purdy leading a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.
If he's officially ruled out, there's a chance that the 49ers are favored by less than three points on the road in New Orleans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.