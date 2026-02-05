Bad Bunny First Song Odds: Titi Me Pregunto Set as Favorite

The betting doesn't stop when Super Bowl 60 pauses for the halftime show. In fact, for some people, it's just about to begin.

Betting on the halftime show has been a popular venture for fans over the years, and this season is no different. Of all the bets that you can place, which song the artist will perform first is among the most popular.

Bad Bunny is in line to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco, so let's take a look at the odds for which song he'll perform first.

Bad Bunny First Song Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Titi Me Pregunto +125

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +240

MONACO +300

ALAMBRE PuA +340

La MuDANZA +430

NUEVAYoL +650

Chambea +750

DTmF +750

Me Porto Bonito +1100

I Like It +1600

Efecto +1600

VeLDA +1800

LO QUE LE PASO HAWAii +1800

Diles +2200

ACHO PR +2200

El Apagon +2500

Despures de la Playa +2500

Dakiti +2700

La Santa +2700

La CANCION +2700

K-POP +3000

Kemba Walker +3000

Booker T +3000

Safaera +3300

MIA +3300

La Romana +3300

WHERE SHE GOES +3300

Ojitos Lindos +3300

Bad Bunny First Song Prediction

There's little to go on when predicting what Bad Bunny's first song will be. What we can do is look at recent set lists at his concerts, where he performs LA MuDANZA first in the majority of his performances, which is likely why that song has +430 odds.

First songs at Super Bowl halftime shows typically start with a bang to raise the energy right away. Titi Me Pregunto and Me Porto Bonito seem like potential candidates if he decides to start the performance with a bang.

Since Me Porto Bonito has much longer odds than Titi Me Pregunto, the betting favorite, I'm going to take a shot at it at +1100 odds.

Prediction: Me Porto Bonito +1100 via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.