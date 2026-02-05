Bad Bunny First Song Odds: Titi Me Pregunto Set as Favorite
The betting doesn't stop when Super Bowl 60 pauses for the halftime show. In fact, for some people, it's just about to begin.
Betting on the halftime show has been a popular venture for fans over the years, and this season is no different. Of all the bets that you can place, which song the artist will perform first is among the most popular.
Bad Bunny is in line to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco, so let's take a look at the odds for which song he'll perform first.
Bad Bunny First Song Odds
- Titi Me Pregunto +125
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE +240
- MONACO +300
- ALAMBRE PuA +340
- La MuDANZA +430
- NUEVAYoL +650
- Chambea +750
- DTmF +750
- Me Porto Bonito +1100
- I Like It +1600
- Efecto +1600
- VeLDA +1800
- LO QUE LE PASO HAWAii +1800
- Diles +2200
- ACHO PR +2200
- El Apagon +2500
- Despures de la Playa +2500
- Dakiti +2700
- La Santa +2700
- La CANCION +2700
- K-POP +3000
- Kemba Walker +3000
- Booker T +3000
- Safaera +3300
- MIA +3300
- La Romana +3300
- WHERE SHE GOES +3300
- Ojitos Lindos +3300
Bad Bunny First Song Prediction
There's little to go on when predicting what Bad Bunny's first song will be. What we can do is look at recent set lists at his concerts, where he performs LA MuDANZA first in the majority of his performances, which is likely why that song has +430 odds.
First songs at Super Bowl halftime shows typically start with a bang to raise the energy right away. Titi Me Pregunto and Me Porto Bonito seem like potential candidates if he decides to start the performance with a bang.
Since Me Porto Bonito has much longer odds than Titi Me Pregunto, the betting favorite, I'm going to take a shot at it at +1100 odds.
Prediction: Me Porto Bonito +1100 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets