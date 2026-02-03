Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for St. John's-DePaul, Indiana-USC and More)

The week marches on and we once again have a loaded slate of college basketball games to bet on.

March Madness will be here before we know it, so we might as well get our reps in and figure out which teams are going to be the teams to target in the tournament bracket.

Let's dive into my top three bets for today's college basketball action.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Indiana State -2.5 (-106) vs. Evansville

DePaul +9.5 (-115) vs. St. John's

Indiana vs. USC UNDER 151.5 (-105)

Indiana State vs. Evansville Prediction

I feel like almost every night I'm able to find a mid-major matchup that has a short spread where I feel one team is significantly better than its opponent, and more often than not, the bet has hit. Tuesday night's contender for that type of bet is Indiana State to win and cover as short favorites against Evansville.

Indiana State is 142nd in effective field goal percentage and 150th in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, Evansville ranks 301st and 269th in those two metrics. Not only that, but Indiana State is primarily a three-point shooting team, and now they get to face an Evansville team that ranks 259th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Pick: Indiana State -2.5 (-106)

St. John's vs. DePaul Prediction

65.4% of St. John's shots come from two-point range, which ranks inside the top 80 in two-point shot rate in the country. That means they may struggle when they face a team that can defend the interior well. That's exactly what DePaul can do, keeping teams to shooting 46.6% from two-point range, which ranks 30th in college basketball.

Overall, DePaul is an extremely good defensive team, ranking 57th in defensive efficiency. That should be enough to keep them in the mix, getting 9.5 points on their home court.

Pick: DePaul +9.5 (-115)

Indiana vs. USC Prediction

The defensive strengths for both Indiana and USC match up well with what the other team does well offensively in this game. USC ranks 70th in two-point shot rate, and now they have to face an Indiana team that ranks 34th in two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 46.9% from down low.

The opposite is true on the flip side of things. 51.8% of Indiana's shots come from three-point range, and now the Hoosiers have to face the Trojans, who rank 14th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.4% from the perimeter.

With the total set in the 150s, I'm going to bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 151.5 (-105)

