Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jaylen Brown, Andrew Nembhard, Bam Adebayo)

Who doesn’t love a little basketball on Super Bowl Sunday?

Before the big game kicks off to close out the NFL season, there are four terrific NBA games to dive into, and bet on some player props in the process:

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves

I’m eyeing a prop for each of these games on Sunday, starting with a pick for Jaylen Brown in the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics clash. This could be a huge game for the playoff picture in the East, as New York is currently a game back in the standings while both teams have a win against each other in the regular season.

In addition to Brown, I’m targeting a Los Angeles Clippers big man that should have a bigger role against the Minnesota Timberwolves now that Ivica Zubac has been traded to Indiana.

Let’s dive into the breakdown – and the latest odds – for each of these player prop picks on Sunday afternoon.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 8

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Andrew Nembhard UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+124)

The Indiana Pacers have a tough matchup on Sunday afternoon against a Toronto defense that is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent 3-point percentage.

Nembhard is shooting 36.4 percent from deep this season, but he’s only cleared this line in one of his three games against Toronto, shooting 5-for-13 from deep overall. Nembhard is just 1-for-8 from 3 in his last two games against the Raptors.

Toronto is 12th in opponent 3s made per game, but teams are shooting just 34.4 percent against them. I think that puts Nembhard in a tough spot, especially since he only takes 5.2 3s per game.

Nembhard is also just a career 34.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (+102)

Jaylen Brown had a smooth 42 points on 16-of-24 shooting in his last meeting against the Knicks, and New York could be down two key defenders in this game with OG Anunoby and Josh Hart both listed as questionable.

Brown is averaging 29.5 points per game this season, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. He’s scored 30 or more points in 27 of his 47 games, including two of his three appearances this month.

The All-Star forward leads the NBA in field goals made, field goal attempts and two-point attempts so far this season, giving him one of the best floors in the NBA when it comes to scoring props.

I think he’s a great bet at plus money against the Knicks.

John Collins OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds (-128)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Collins is a great prop target against Minnesota:

I love this bet for Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, as he’s taken on a bigger role as of late with Ivica Zubac sidelined before he was traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Collins put up 19 points and seven boards against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 4 and 22 points and seven boards against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 6. Collins is averaging just 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, but he’s seeing an expanded offensive role with James Harden and Zubac out of the picture.

Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin have both been ruled out for this game, leaving L.A. with a rather thin lineup on Sunday.

The Timberwolves are a solid team on the glass (ninth in rebound percentage), but I think Collins is undervalued at this number. He has averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game without Zubac (six games) and has cleared 22.5 points and rebounds in six of his last 10 games and four of his last five.

Bam Adebayo 11+ Rebounds (-170)

Even though he’s averaging 9.8 rebounds per game this season, I think Adebayo is a great pick to finish with 11 or more boards on Sunday afternoon.

The Wizards rank 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage and dead last in opponent rebounds per game, making this a great matchup for the Heat big man. Adebayo has picked up at least 11 boards in five of his last eight games and 10 games since the start of January.

During this eight-game stretch, he’s averaging 17.5 rebound chances per game, which is way up from his season-long average of 14.8 rebound chances per night.

I think he could have a huge game on the glass against a Washington team that struggles offensively and plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.