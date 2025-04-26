Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Nikola Jokic, Chet Holmgren, and More)
Saturday is a jam-packed day of NBA Playoff action, with four games set to take place across the association. These include a pivotal Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers and a potential game-sealing Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
If you're looking for some prop bets to place for today's games, you're in the right spot. Let's look at some of our best player props for each of the four games.
Top NBA Prop Bets Today
- Davion Mitchell OVER 11.5 Points (-110) via FanDuel
- Chet Holmgren OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-135) via BetMGM
- Nikola Jokic OVER 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) via FanDuel
- Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+110) via DraftKings
Cavaliers vs. Heat Prop Bet
Peter Dewey broke down his best prop bet for this game in his full betting preview here:
Davion Mitchell has scored 15 or more points in every game since the start of the NBA’s play-in tournament, and he was moved into the starting lineup in Game 2 of this series.
Mitchell responded in a big way, shooting 7-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3 on his way to an 18-point game. Counting his play-in tournament games, Mitchell has 11 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games.
Known for his defense, Mitchell is playing a massive role for the Heat in this series and should easily clear this line if he plays over 30 minutes again on Friday.
Pick: Davion Mitchell OVER 11.5 Points (-110)
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prop Bet
In my betting preview, I wrote about why I'm backing Chet Holmgren to reach at least nine rebounds:
The Grizzlies, despite being one of the best rebounding teams in the regular season, have struggled in that area this season. They have grabbed just 47.6% of rebounds against the Thunder, and a big reason for that has been Chet Holmgren. He has averaged 9.66 rebounds through the first three games of the season, and I see no reason why he can't reach at least nine rebounds again on Saturday afternoon.
Pick: Chet Holmgren OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-135)
Nuggets vs. Clippers Prop Bet
In my Nuggets vs. Clippers betting preview, I made the case for why we should back Nikola Jokic to have a big game:
Big players make big plays in big games, and that will hold true on Saturday in a pivotal game for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is, at the very least, going to go down swinging in a huge Game 4 against the Clippers. He has already reached 47+ points, rebounds, and assists in each game so far this series, and I expect him to bring his best stuff on Saturday night.
Pick: Nikola Jokic OVER 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114)
Rockets vs. Warriors Prop Bet
In Peter Dewey's betting preview for the final game of the day, he wrote about why he's targeting Aperen Sengun's rebounds:
The Rockets have dominated the small-ball Warriors on the glass in this series, and Sengun finished with a whopping 16 rebounds in Game 2.
During the regular season, the All-Star big man averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, so we’re simply asking him to hit his season average in this prop.
With neither team lighting things up on offense in this series, Sengun should have plenty of chances to pull down boards. He’s picked up 10+ boards in five of his seven matchups with Golden State this season.
Pick: Alperen Sengun OVER 10.5 Rebounds (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
