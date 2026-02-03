Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Tim Stutzle, Darren Raddysh, Evan Bouchard)

We have seven games in the NHL on Tuesday night, giving us several games to choose from for our player prop picks.

I’m targeting Tim Stutzle, Darren Raddysh, and Evan Bouchard for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Tim Stutzle Anytime Goalscorer (+190) at Hurricanes

Darren Raddysh OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-130) vs. Sabres

Evan Bouchard OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+140) vs. Maple Leafs

The Senators are heating up, and so is Tim Stutzle. The top-line center has goals in three straight games, giving him 26 in 55 games this season.

After going eight games without a goal from New Year’s Eve to December 13, he now has seven goals in his last 10 games.

The Hurricanes are usually a bit stingy defensively, but they’ve allowed 10 goals in their last three games. I’ll take these nearly two-to-one odds for Stutzle to find twine again tonight.

Darren Raddysh has transformed his game this season in Tampa Bay. Due to various injuries, he’s playing a career-high 22:32 per game, with 124 shots on goal in 47 games. That’s more shots on goal than he had in either of his last two seasons.

Raddysh had seven shots on goal in the Stadium Series on Sunday night, giving him 3+ SOG in each of his last five games. He now has at least three shots on goal in seven of his last eight games and 14 of 20 overall.

Buffalo allows 29.9 shots on goal per game, so Raddysh should be able to get his three tonight. I wouldn’t mind taking 4+ SOG (+180) or even 5+ SOG (+425) as a ladder play.

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is practically a fourth forward on the ice in the offensive zone. He loves to jump into the play and fire pucks on net, especially on the power play.

Bouchard had a whopping nine shots on goal on Saturday night against Minnesota, giving him a total of 27 SOG in his last five games.

Since the holiday break, Bouchard has 63 SOG in 18 games, including 4+ SOG in 11 contests.

Bouchard had eight shots on goal in the last home game against the Maple Leafs, and Toronto allows a league-high 31.6 shots on goal per game.

